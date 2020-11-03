Election Day 2020

Long Lines Form as Voters Head to the Polls

Despite historic numbers of people casting absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Connecticut voters are still expected to vote in person today for races including the presidential election and long lines formed even before the polls opened.

"We're getting reports of long lines everywhere because I think people are excited to vote and they're voting," Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said after voting in Hartford Tuesday morning.

She said there are often lines in the morning when there are presidential elections, but the line appeared to be longer than it was in 2016.

"I'm thinking we're going to have a big turnout," Merrill said.

People arrived early and lined up before polls opened to voters on Election Day on Tuesday. Polls remain open until 8 p.m.

She said about 635,000 of the absentee ballots that were sent out to voters have come back and voters who have not returned them can drop them into a ballot drop box until 8 p.m. All ballots must be back to the town clerk by 8 p.m. tonight.

The absentee ballots that come in on Election Day get counted at the end of the night so they can be checked against voter lists.

Voters were in line in Hartford an hour before the polls opened.

“Didn’t want to wait. Didn’t want to have to be the ninth one in line or the 200th one in line. I was going to be here no matter what,” Marlese Starling, of Hartford, said.

“I work two jobs so I have to leave one, go to the other one, so I make sure, you know, because every vote counts,” Barbara Facey, of Hartford, said.

Connecticut does have Election Day Registration, so it is not too late to register. get details in our voters guide here.

If you plan on coming out for same day registration and voting, here's what you need to know.

Voters in Granby shared photos of line.

There were lines in Marlborough as well.

