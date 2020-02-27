Barack Obama

Obama Demands Pro-Trump Group Stop Using His Voice to Attack Biden

The ad from the Committee to Defend the President borrows from an Obama audiobook to suggest that the former president is criticizing Biden

In this file photo, Former President Barack Obama speaks at Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2017 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda

Former President Barack Obama is demanding that a pro-Trump group stop airing a "despicable" ad that uses a recording of Obama's voice to attack former Vice President Joe Biden — a rare intervention in a race that Obama has largely avoided so far.

"[T]his despicable ad is straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook, and it's clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama's voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers," Katie Hill, Obama's communications director, told NBC News.

The ad from the Committee to Defend the President, which aired on a South Carolina CBS affiliate multiple times before and during Tuesday night's debate, borrows from an Obama audiobook to suggest that the former president is criticizing his VP.

Obama's office said his lawyers would be sending the pro-Trump group — which according to its website started as the Stop Hillary PAC in 2013 — a cease-and-desist letter Wednesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

