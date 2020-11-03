PHOTOS: Scenes From Polling Places Around Connecticut On Election Day 2020

10 photos
1/10
NBC CT
Long lines could be seen on Tuesday morning at West Hartford Town Hall
2/10
NBC CT
A long line with an hour or move of wait time could be seen at Grace Lutheran Church in Hartford.
3/10
Larry Magoon
Thank you to Larry Magoon for sharing this photo from Suffield
4/10
NBC CT
Bacon Academy High School in Colchester
5/10
NBC Connecticut
Line for polling district #3 at Bacon Academy High School in Colchester
6/10
Michael Grb
Thank you to Michael for sharing this photo of lines in Meriden from Tuesday morning.
7/10
NBC CT
A look inside Foran High School in Milford first thing Tuesday morning.
8/10
NBC CT
A look inside West Hartford Town Hall on Election Day 2020
9/10
NBC CT
Lines in Manchester at Highland Park Elementary School
10/10
NBC CT
A look inside a polling location at Greene-Hills School in Bristol

This article tagged under:

Election DayDecision 2020West HartfordelectionElection Day 2020

