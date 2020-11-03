The latest news on the 2020 presidential election PHOTOS: Scenes From Polling Places Around Connecticut On Election Day 2020 Published 7 mins ago • Updated 6 mins ago 10 photos 1/10 NBC CT Long lines could be seen on Tuesday morning at West Hartford Town Hall 2/10 NBC CT A long line with an hour or move of wait time could be seen at Grace Lutheran Church in Hartford. 3/10 Larry Magoon Thank you to Larry Magoon for sharing this photo from Suffield 4/10 NBC CT Bacon Academy High School in Colchester 5/10 NBC Connecticut Line for polling district #3 at Bacon Academy High School in Colchester 6/10 Michael Grb Thank you to Michael for sharing this photo of lines in Meriden from Tuesday morning. 7/10 NBC CT A look inside Foran High School in Milford first thing Tuesday morning. 8/10 NBC CT A look inside West Hartford Town Hall on Election Day 2020 9/10 NBC CT Lines in Manchester at Highland Park Elementary School 10/10 NBC CT A look inside a polling location at Greene-Hills School in Bristol This article tagged under: Election DayDecision 2020West HartfordelectionElection Day 2020 0 More Photo Galleries Sean Connery: His Most Iconic Roles Photos: First Snowfall of Season Blankets CT 2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show PHOTOS: Napa, Sonoma County Residents Wake Up to Fires