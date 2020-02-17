Bernie Sanders

Sanders’ Opposition to the Iraq War Was More Complicated Than He Presents

Bernie Sanders' position on the Iraq War wasn't as absolute as he claims

87797873
Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has for years cast his opposition to the Iraq War as near-absolute, insisting he knew the Bush administration was "lying" from the start about the threat to the U.S. posed by Saddam Hussein and his regime's alleged production of weapons of mass destruction.

"I listened very carefully, and I concluded that they were lying through their teeth. And I not only voted against that war, but I helped lead the opposition," Sanders said in a debate Feb. 7 in New Hampshire.

"I didn't believe them for a moment. I took to the floor. I did everything I could to prevent that war," he said in a debate in January.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Michael Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Rival Democrats Accuse Bloomberg of Trying to ‘Buy’ Election

Joe Biden Feb 16

For First Time, Biden Calls Obama Deportations ‘Big Mistake’

But a review of the congressional record and statements before the House vote in October 2002 to authorize the U.S. to use military force show that his position wasn't as absolute as he claims.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Bernie Sanders
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us