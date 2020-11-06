Decision 2020

Town by Town Results: How Did Connecticut Vote in the 2020 Presidential Election?

See how your town voted in the presidential election as well as what factors were important to Connecticut voters

Nearly 80% of registered voters in Connecticut cast ballots in Tuesday's presidential election, according to the Secretary of the State's office.

Voter turnout is listed as 79.22% with 100% of the 758 precincts reported. 586,565 absentee ballots were received with 581,815 of those ballots being counted. Of a total 2,079,639 eligible voters in the state, 1,647,427 voted.

Interactive Town by Town Results

Connecticut Presidential Election Results

Source: Connecticut Secretary of the State

Live Election Results

Source: AP

