Town by Town Results: How Did Connecticut Vote in the 2020 Presidential Election?

Nearly 80% of registered voters in Connecticut cast ballots in Tuesday's presidential election, according to the Secretary of the State's office.

Voter turnout is listed as 79.22% with 100% of the 758 precincts reported. 586,565 absentee ballots were received with 581,815 of those ballots being counted. Of a total 2,079,639 eligible voters in the state, 1,647,427 voted.

