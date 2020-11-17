Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Trump Campaign Claim of Problems With Ballot Observers

The ruling is likely to undercut the Trump campaign's case in federal court contesting the results of the election

By Mark Scolforo

NBC Universal, Inc.

  • The Trump campaign wanted to prevent certification of results that give President-elect Joe Biden the state's 20 electoral votes, suing over election procedures that were not uniform across the state
  • Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was allowed to join the case after two sets of lawyers for Trump’s reelection campaign quit the case over the past week and a judge denied the campaign’s request for a delay
  • Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar had asked to have the lawsuit thrown out.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Trump campaign’s claim that Philadelphia violated state election law in the way it handled observers at a city ballot counting center, NBC News reports.

The ruling is likely to undercut the Trump campaign's case in federal court, where Rudy Giuliani joined a hearing Tuesday to argue on behalf of President Donald Trump's effort to contest the election results in Pennsylvania, baselessly alleging "widespread national voter fraud."

According to NBC News, President-elect Joe Biden won the state by more than 74,000 votes.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Donald Trump 16 hours ago

Election Latest: Harris at Capitol for 1st Time as VP-Elect

Donald Trump 23 hours ago

Fact Check: Trump Conclusively Lost, Denies the Evidence

Giuliani claimed that one of the main problems in Pennsylvania is that Republican election observers weren’t allowed to get close enough to the vote counting tables in Philadelphia to get any meaningful idea of what was going on.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, however, said all state law requires is that observers must be allowed “in the room” where ballots are counted. The law does not set a minimum distance between them and the counting tables.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaDonald TrumpDecision 2020
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us