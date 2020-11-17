Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Trump Campaign Claim of Problems With Ballot Observers

The Trump campaign wanted to prevent certification of results that give President-elect Joe Biden the state's 20 electoral votes, suing over election procedures that were not uniform across the state

Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was allowed to join the case after two sets of lawyers for Trump’s reelection campaign quit the case over the past week and a judge denied the campaign’s request for a delay

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar had asked to have the lawsuit thrown out.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Trump campaign’s claim that Philadelphia violated state election law in the way it handled observers at a city ballot counting center, NBC News reports.

The ruling is likely to undercut the Trump campaign's case in federal court, where Rudy Giuliani joined a hearing Tuesday to argue on behalf of President Donald Trump's effort to contest the election results in Pennsylvania, baselessly alleging "widespread national voter fraud."

According to NBC News, President-elect Joe Biden won the state by more than 74,000 votes.

Giuliani claimed that one of the main problems in Pennsylvania is that Republican election observers weren’t allowed to get close enough to the vote counting tables in Philadelphia to get any meaningful idea of what was going on.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, however, said all state law requires is that observers must be allowed “in the room” where ballots are counted. The law does not set a minimum distance between them and the counting tables.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com