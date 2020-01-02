Trump Campaign Says It Raised $46 Million in 4th Quarter, Dwarfing Democrats’ Hauls

President Donald Trump’s campaign announced on Thursday that it raised $46 million in the final quarter of 2019, as the Republican cashed in while he was being impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

Trump’s total in the final three months of 2019 is far bigger than any quarterly total announced so far by any Democratic candidate so far this cycle.

It also marks the best fundraising quarter for the Trump campaign in the 2020 campaign, according to a press release. The campaign also said it had $102.7 million in cash on hand heading as 2020 begins.

“President Trump’s unprecedented fundraising is testament to his wide grassroots support and his stellar record of achievement on behalf of the American people,” said Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager.

Trump and his campaign seized on Democratic lawmakers’ probe and eventual impeachment vote to rally his base of supporters to pony up cash for what is promising to be a bitter reelection fight. The House voted to impeach Trump on two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in a largely party-line vote in December.

The figures unveiled Thursday do not include money raised by the Republican National Committee or any joint fundraising committees. In the third quarter, Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee pulled in a total of $125 million, which surpassed the $105 million second-quarter total.

The Trump campaign said it had raised a total of $143 million in 2019.

The Trump totals underscore the uphill climb the extensive Democratic field faces as each candidate competes for dollars as well as voters. The first contests of the 2020 cycle begin next month, with the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3.

Earlier Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign revealed he had raised more than $34.5 million during the fourth quarter. That total puts Sanders at the top of the Democratic 2020 field in the fundraising department. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million, while entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s campaign said it expected to raise $12.5 million in the quarter.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaigns had yet to unveil their fundraising tallies for the fourth quarter. Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, has said that it expected its fundraising tally to improve in the fourth quarter.

Warren’s campaign had warned last week that her fundraising pace had slowed down during the three-month period.

While Sanders has been the biggest fundraiser in the Democratic field, Biden has maintained a consistent lead in national polling, ahead of Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a late entry to the Democratic race, has a personal fortune estimated at $54 billion and is self-funding his campaign.

