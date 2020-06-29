Elections 2020

Trump's Growing Re-Election Threat: Republican Skeptics

Republicans advocating for former Vice President Joe Biden said cracks are forming that they believe they can tap into

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While the president remains focused on outside foes, a threat from within his own Republican party could well prove a decisive factor this fall.

Former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party Matt Borges says he is confident there are a growing number of Republicans like him, unwilling to "hold their nose" and vote for Donald Trump a second time. He's now part of a growing movement of conservatives openly working to elect the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

Trump retains widespread support among Republicans in polls — 90 percent of those who identified as Republicans said they would vote for Trump, and 71 percent viewed him very favorably, according to a New York Times/Siena University poll released last week.

But Republicans advocating for Biden said cracks are forming that they believe they can tap into. Trump trailed Biden by 20 points among independent voters, the NYT/Siena poll found, and just 61 percent of self-identified Republicans said they viewed the country as being on the right track. The president's support among the groups that were key to his win in 2016 — seniors, non-college-educated whites and men — has also been shrinking in multiple polls over the past two months.

