U.S. Senators, Secretary of the State to Discuss Election Security Ahead of Election Day

Election Day is only a week away and U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill are discussing election security on Tuesday.

The discussion comes as intelligence officials continue to "sound the alarm on foreign election interference by Russia and others," state officials said in a release.

State officials said they also plan to discuss what Connecticut is doing to strengthen the state's cyber defenses and secure the elections, in partnership with the federal government.

The report states it's possible that the outcome of the election may not be known on November 3. "In some states, we may not know the winner on Election Night. That's OK," the report said.

Also, Senate Democrats remind residents that voter intimidation is illegal.

"Federal law prohibits coercing or threatening anyone in order to interfere with their right to vote," they said in part.

The press conference is set to begin at 2:45 p.m.