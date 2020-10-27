Election security

U.S. Senators, Secretary of the State to Discuss Election Security Ahead of Election Day

Election Day is only a week away and U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill are discussing election security on Tuesday.

The discussion comes as intelligence officials continue to "sound the alarm on foreign election interference by Russia and others," state officials said in a release.

State officials said they also plan to discuss what Connecticut is doing to strengthen the state's cyber defenses and secure the elections, in partnership with the federal government.

Politics

Asian Americans 50 mins ago

Who Are the Asian Americans Still Voting for Trump in Spite of His ‘China Virus' Rhetoric?

Decision 2020 1 hour ago

Fraught Election Puts Faith Leaders Through a Political Test

The report states it's possible that the outcome of the election may not be known on November 3. "In some states, we may not know the winner on Election Night. That's OK," the report said.

You're going to be flooded with news alerts come election night. But here are the five things you should keep your eyes and ears open for.

Also, Senate Democrats remind residents that voter intimidation is illegal.

"Federal law prohibits coercing or threatening anyone in order to interfere with their right to vote," they said in part.

The press conference is set to begin at 2:45 p.m. You can watch it in this article.

This article tagged under:

Election security
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us