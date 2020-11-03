What to Know for Same Day Registration, Voting

All across the state, people are preparing to come out and cast their ballot for Election Day.

If you plan on coming out for same day registration and voting, here's what you need to know.

First, you should bring either a picture ID with your address or a document showing your name and address pre-printed.

A record-breaking number of people have registered to vote in Connecticut this election, and record-breaking numbers have voted by absentee ballot during the pandemic.

If you don't want to share a pen, voters are allowed to bring their own. Just make sure the pen has either blue or black ink.

When it comes to clothing, voters are not allowed to wear any attire with candidate names. This year, that also includes masks.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz urged voters interested in doing same-day registration to call their registrar to ask what locations will be offering that service.

For those heading to the polls amid the pandemic, there will be some changes including mask wearing and social distancing.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.