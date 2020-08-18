Democrats Formally Nominate Biden for President

Democrats on Tuesday formally nominated former Vice President Joe Biden to be the party's 2020 presidential candidate.

Biden was nominated in a virtual roll call at the Democratic National Convention that followed nominating speeches by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, both Democrats from Biden's home state of Delaware.

"Joe’s tackled gun violence and climate change," Coons said. "He stood up to dictators and supported our troops. He led the recovery effort after the last recession and delivered on a promise to make our health care system fairer and stronger."

Biden will formally accept the nomination on Thursday.

"Thank you very much, from the bottom of my heart, it means the world to me and my family," Biden said after the roll call vote. "And I'll see you Thursday! Thank you, thank you, thank you."

The nominating process played out on the second day of the four-day convention.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bob King, former president of the United Auto Workers, offered nominating speeches on behalf of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I.-Vt., but the nomination of Biden was a foregone conclusion.

Later in the evening, Jill Biden was set to introduce herself to the nation for the first time as the prospective first lady.

A longtime teacher, she’ll speak from her former classroom at Brandywine High School near the family home in Wilmington, Delaware.