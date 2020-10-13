California

Democrats Hold All the Power in California, So Why Aren't Progressives Happy?

Even though the country's most populous state has a reputation for left-of-center politics, activists complain that California isn't progressive — it's just Democratic

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Every couple of months, a conservative writer warns America about California.

“California Has Become the Far Left Coast,” a Wall Street Journal op-ed proclaimed last year. Columnists say the state is a “liberal fiasco,” a “liberal American nightmare,” a “dystopian nightmare” thanks to Democrats. “Blame ultraliberal policies for California's free fall,” a conservative pundit who lives in Manhattan declared last year. On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted, “California is going to hell! Vote Trump!”

If their point is that California has become a one-party state where progressives can implement their wish-list agenda — universal health care, protecting civil rights, combating global warming and enhancing the social safety net — then theoretically, these conservatives should be right.

Politics

Election 2020 36 mins ago

Trips by Trump, Biden Illustrate Calculations on Voting Map

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

Political Parties Recruit Volunteers for the Polls

Democrats hold all the statewide offices and a supermajority in the Legislature. Only 24 percent of registered California voters are part of the GOP. An NBC News exit poll during the Democratic presidential primary in March, which Bernie Sanders won, found California voters have become more liberal and less moderate over the past decade.

So progressives in the state have a question: If California is so left of center, why has the state failed to pass plans for single-payer health care, a bailout for renters harmed by the Covid-19 pandemic and a system to strip badges from police officers who commit serious offenses?

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaDemocrats
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us