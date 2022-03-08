‘Don't Say Gay' Bill Passes Florida Senate, Heads to Governor for Signature

A Florida bill to limit discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools passed the state Senate on Tuesday and will now move on to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

The Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed the 'Don't Say Gay' Bill by critics, passed by a vote of 22 to 17. Two Republicans, Sen. Jennifer Bradley and Sen. Jeff Brandes, voted with the Democrats against the bill.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Joe Harding, states: "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” Parents would be able to sue districts over violations.

Since its inception, the measure has drawn intense opposition from LGBTQ advocates, students, national Democrats, the White House and the entertainment industry, amid increased attention on Florida as Republicans push culture war legislation and DeSantis ascends in the GOP as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

Republicans have argued that it would not stop teachers from engaging in spontaneous discussions but is meant to prevent districts from integrating lessons on sexual orientation or gender identity into the curriculum.

"It’s actually providing boundaries and it’s fair to our teachers and our school districts to know what we expect,” Harding has said.

Democrats have said the language of the bill, particularly the phrases “classroom instruction” and “age-appropriate,” could be interpreted as broad enough to apply to any grade and could open districts to lawsuits from parents who believe any conversation to be inappropriate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, last week called the bill “justifiable,” saying, “I think it’s inappropriate to be injecting those matters, like a transgenderism, into a kindergarten classroom.”

The governor's press secretary, Christina Pushaw, last week faced calls to resign over tweeting that the bill would be more accurately described as an “Anti-Grooming Bill,” writing “If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children.”

Rep. Carlos G. Smith, a Democrat who is gay and has been one of the most vocal critics of the bill, tweeted that Pushaw should step down over her comments.

“#DeSantis’ spokesperson openly accused opponents of #DontSayGay of being ‘groomers’— aka PEDOPHILES,” he wrote. “Bigoted attacks like this against LGBTQ people are the worst of the worst. They’re disgusting and dangerous and have NO PLACE in the Guv’s office.”