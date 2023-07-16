Face the Facts: AG Tong raises concerns about student loan scams

Attorney General William Tong weighs in on a federal judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the ban on firearms in state parks and has a warning about student loan scams.

Mike Hydeck: Connecticut has among the strictest gun laws in the nation and recently a ban on carrying a gun in a state park was challenged in federal court. A Connecticut attorney who is a licensed gun owner tried to make it into the federal courts to challenge that ban, saying it violated his second amendment. Joining me now is State Attorney General William Tong to talk about the decision and how it affects gun owners and families who use parks. Attorney General Tong, welcome back to Face the Facts.

William Tong: Thanks, Mike. Thanks for having me.

Mike Hydeck: There was a decision in Federal Court this week about being able to carry a gun in a state park. A man challenged the ban arguing it violated his second amendment rights. But the judge threw the case out. Why was that?

William Tong: Yeah, the judge tossed it because she knows what I know. And that is that Connecticut's gun laws are eminently constitutional. And notwithstanding the court's decision, the Supreme Court's decision, Connecticut's gun laws have stood up to and will continue to stand up to legal and constitutional scrutiny. This is just one of a number of cases that people are now bringing to challenge Connecticut's gun laws that keep us safe, that help us have some of the lowest rates of gun violence in the country. And no one knows the pain of gun violence better than Connecticut. It's not a club that any of us want to be a part of, but because of what happened in Newtown 10 years ago, we have the strongest gun laws in the nation, and they're gonna stay that way.

Mike Hydeck: So the judge said in the case that this likely wouldn't have been enforced, but that still sort of seems like a gray area to me. Do you think so?

William Tong: I mean, what she said it, I guess it may seem technical to some people, but you have to establish that you, that you're aggrieved, that you have a cause of action, that you have a real complaint. And if you don't, you don't have something, what's known as standing. And if you don't have standing to bring a case, it gets tossed. And so Judge Arterton said, look you haven't shown that you're in any imminent danger of losing your Second Amendment rights. And so I'm not even gonna get to that because you haven't shown any real complaint or damage. And that's why she threw it out.

Mike Hydeck: Yeah, to a regular person, it sounds like this whole procedure would have been a waste of time.

William Tong: Total waste of time.

Mike Hydeck: So considering though, if you're 21, and you have a permit, you can carry a gun in Connecticut. Would you foresee a more solid case making a challenge in the future if somebody felt as if their Second Amendment was violated?

William Tong: You know, hard to speculate, which is why she tossed it right, because this was speculative. Here's what I know. I know that hunters and sportsmen, you know, have every right to continue to be hunters and sportsmen here in Connecticut, and that people, you know, who want to use firearms for legitimate purposes, for recreation, that they're not really impaired and their rights have not been infringed. What we're trying to do is stop gun violence, ghost guns, which are now proliferating across Connecticut and just making sure that people don't get don't get killed. And this is about public safety. The Supreme Court has said that states like Connecticut have always had the right and prerogative to pass laws to keep people safe using our police powers, and we'll continue to do that.

Mike Hydeck: Let's talk about this student loan forgiveness program. Recently, the Supreme Court decided that President Biden's student loan forgiveness program had to end. You raised the concern recently that you thought scams were possible in the future. Have you seen scams, evidence of them here in Connecticut, of people either trying to steal personal information or actual money?

William Tong: Yes, what a disaster. The Supreme Court also got this one wrong in tossing out the ability of the federal government to forgive student loan debt that is owed to the federal government. And so at the end of the day, the federal government has the authority to forgive those loans. Supreme court said no. And now it's a huge drag on our economy. And because of that, now, we're seeing scams where people get phone calls, they get text messages, they get emails, saying, "Hey, we have a student loan forgiveness program, don't worry about what the Supreme Court said, we can make it happen for you." Or they're saying, "hey, there was actually a settlement, a court settlement of litigation, which never happened, that enables you to discharge your student loans. So give us your federal student loan ID number. Give us your social security number. Send us your credit card information, send us gift cards and cash," and these are the scams that people are running. So I'm out there telling people don't fall for these scams. Don't give out your federal student loan ID. If you don't get an email directly from student aid.gov, don't respond to it. And even if you do, you know, don't respond to an incoming email. If you want to communicate with student loan officials, you make your own outreach on your own initiative.

Mike Hydeck: Is there any recourse if you do get caught in something like that, or is it just hard to track those scammers down?

William Tong: You know, as we've talked about many times, scammers always feel like they're one step ahead because it's cheap and easy to perpetrate these crimes from places outside of Connecticut, outside of this country. You should call me, you should call my office or the Department of Consumer Protection or your local police department if you're the victim of a scam.

Mike Hydeck: Attorney General William Tong, thanks so much for joining us on Face the Facts, we appreciate your time.

William Tong: Thanks, Mike