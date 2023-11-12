Face the Facts: Breaking down the unusual mayoral race in Bridgeport

Jonathan Wharton joins Mike Hydeck to discuss the unusual situation in Bridgeport with a new Democratic primary date to be set this week. Plus, we examine how the lawsuit could impact future elections in our state. Wharton is an Associate Professor of Political Science and Urban Affairs at SCSU.

Mike Hydeck: After allegations of absentee ballot fraud in the primary, an election monitor oversaw the General Election in Bridgeport. But is that enough to restore voter confidence in that city, after so many issues with absentee ballot fraud in the past as well? Joining us now is Jonathan Wharton, associate professor of political science at Southern Connecticut State University. Mr. Wharton, welcome back to Face the Facts.

Jonathan Wharton: Thanks for having me on again, Mike. Appreciate it.

Mike Hydeck: So when you heard that bridge for the primary, the Democratic primary for mayor was going to go back to the courts once again, for the second time in four years, what was your initial response to that?

Jonathan Wharton: I was not surprised because there have been concerns surrounding ballots for quite a while. And so many people who've been following Bridgeport politics are well aware of these concerns. I think what's unusual, though, is the timeline because this is really new territory for anybody who observes urban politics.

Mike Hydeck: So one of the interesting things the allegations that have been reported include Bridgeport city employees, using things like housing and food programs as both a carrot and a stick, to try to get people to back Joe Ganim and get involved in this absentee ballot situation. If that is proven to be true in the courts, what do you think happens from here with that?

Jonathan Wharton: Well, then this goes to the concerns around electioneering. And even more specifically, kind of the machine operation politics style that that Bridgeport is well known for doing. You know, any kind of quid pro quo, or any kind of initiatives like this would be highly unusual, if not illegal, at the very least. More importantly, one thing to keep in mind is the scrutiny that will come with this. You know, what will be the results of this? Will there be additional fines? Investigations? We don't know where this is going to all land right now.

Mike Hydeck: So we know when State Senator Marilyn Moore also ran against Joe Ganim for mayor this happened the same way. It went to the courts. The primary was not ordered there. This seems to be a recurring thing. The State Election Enforcement Commission continues to investigate them. It's almost like, bring in the usual suspects. Here we are again with absentee ballots. Do absentee ballot rules need to change in our state, become more tighter so this can't be a repeat thing?

Jonathan Wharton: Well I'm sure this is gonna be a cause before our General Assembly next session in the spring because I can only imagine the workshops, the hearings, the testimonies that will you know, consider how we can go about making some reforms to the laws. And so don't forget also on top of this, we have now a state monitor in place, too, to help follow what is taking place there and I'm sure there's going to be more to come in Bridgeport, among other places.

Mike Hydeck: Now, she I believe, is still listed as the interim monitor. It was very difficult to try to find somebody to do this job. A high pressure job. Election security has been an issue since the 2020 Presidential Election. This is something that is a very tenuous topic. Do you believe she'll be made the permanent monitor? And is that a thing we should look toward the future within our state?

Jonathan Wharton: It's a good question because part of this is that, you know, they can only find so many candidates. So few applied. And they certainly require a certain skill set number, a set number of experiences on top of that. So I think this is going to be an ongoing saga that just won't end. Almost probably as many times we'll go through these elections now in Bridgeport.

Mike Hydeck: And putting some teeth in the Election Enforcement Commission with investigators and subpoena power needs to be part of the equation as well. So one of the differences between Marilyn Moore in 2019 and this particular absentee ballot situation was the video. The surveillance video that showed people going to that ballot box. Do you believe that because this was such a catalyst, that we may be seeing this at our outdoor ballot boxes around the state in the coming years?

Jonathan Wharton: Well, some municipalities already do this. I've been kind of looking into this just to be curious. And so it's not that unusual. It's just a matter of, and as I think you already know, Mike, how did they get a hold of this? Because that's also an issue, too. So and certainly Joe Ganim has made that known. So you know, there's so a lot of these questions that need to be considered in light of everything, especially as this goes through the appeals process and the courts.

Mike Hydeck: Among the considerations would also be journalists being able through Freedom of Information Act to try to get that footage, which officials within the voting structure are allowed to view that footage and review the footage. Do you believe that's going to have to be written into some sort of law moving forward?

Jonathan Wharton: Well, and not to mention additional footage. I mean, this is the footage that we know of. I mean, who knows what else is out there? And we already know that for reporters and media and even experts like myself, getting data and information from City Hall in Bridgeport, it's an almost impossible task. It's well known about the lawsuits taking place with Hearst Media, for example. To get ahold of documents and reports and testimony can be very difficult, if not even, that requires lawyers, with the City of Bridgeport. So this is only kind of the, you know, the tip of the iceberg.

Mike Hydeck: So in the coming months, on top of all this, Connecticut is about to join the rest of the nation to add at least one system of early voting when we vote for president in 2024. Do we need to get some of this buttoned up before then to make sure voter confidence is also at an acceptable level?

Jonathan Wharton: Oh, it's a real necessity because this has been an issue for quite a while. And so, yes, it's certainly important for local races because I mean, how many times do we have to go through this with these elections now, but also absolutely for next year. And I don't want to just, you know, consider the presidential races. Don't forget, you know, Congress and absolutely for the General Assembly races. And that's been very key in Bridgeport.

Mike Hydeck: And we have to remind people the overwhelming races, amount of races in Connecticut go off without a hitch, no problems. It's just trying to get these things buttoned up before we had to 2024, right?

Jonathan Wharton: Absolutely. This will be a test case and by the way, not just for Connecticut, not just for Bridgeport, but the entire nation. I mean, this received a lot of, you know, national wide attention and so you know, this is only the beginning in terms of saying, well what can other cities and localities do to address voter fraud and ballot stuffing if this is gonna be taking place?

Mike Hydeck: And not the kind of attention we'd like. We'd like to get attention for fixing it. Jonathan Wharton, associate political science professor at Southern Connecticut State University, we appreciate your time on Face the Facts.

Jonathan Wharton: Thanks so much. Appreciate being on, Mike.