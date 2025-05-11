Face the Facts: Business industry concerned about uncertainty in Washington, D.C. and Hartford

Uncertainty is a word we’ve been hearing a lot lately coming out of the state capitol. For the business industry, their concerns are two-fold. CBIA V.P. of Public Policy Chris Davis joins Mike Hydeck to explain why what’s happening in D.C. and Hartford has businesses on edge, and how it is affecting job growth.

Mike Hydeck: Planning for the worst and hoping for the best seems like a phrase that could apply to state budget negotiations right now at the Capitol. Federal funding cuts are looming, but it's not clear just how steep they'll be. Tariffs are starting to take hold, making it difficult for business leaders to plan ahead for their year. So how do they navigate all of these things moving forward? Chris Davis is the Vice President of Public Policy for the Connecticut Business and Industry Association. Welcome back, Chris. Good to see you.

Chris Davis: Always a pleasure to be with you, Mike.

Mike Hydeck: So first up, we've been saying this for months now. We have somewhere between 80,000 and 90,000 jobs that we still need filled, whether it's Electric Boat, Sikorsky, anywhere else. Do employers feel comfortable hiring right now?

Chris Davis: Well, right now, there's almost a feeling of pause, right? Because we're, a lot of uncertainty happening at the federal and international level with the tariffs, and then you have a state budget that's proposing hundreds of millions of dollars in tax increases on corporations. So you have a scenario where businesses are almost in a holding pattern, saying, Okay, what's going to happen next, and how can we respond?

Mike Hydeck: So with those tax increases, I want to make sure I get the name right. One of the things your industry discusses. It's called raising the cap on the unitary tax. Now, first, for people who don't know and aren't accountants, what's the unitary tax?

Chris Davis: That's when you're looking at taking the kind of whole view of how much money is generated by a business here in Connecticut, and then appropriating the amount of money that is actually done by services and goods that are sold here in Connecticut. And back in 2015 when this tax was created, there was a cap put on it because it was a real negative impact on the on the business industry. And what we've seen is that other states that have adopted this type of style of taxation, Connecticut is actually on the forefront of having this cap. It makes us competitive against some of our neighboring states. So by removing that cap, we're actually making Connecticut even less competitive, in addition to adding hundreds of millions of dollars in new taxes on our state's employers.

Mike Hydeck: And so that means, because there's no cap, the tax could, not 100% guarantee, but could go way up.

Chris Davis: Oh, it certainly will. I mean, we're looking at projections of almost $150 million in new tax increases if this cap were to be removed. So this is a huge impact on our employers across the state, and one that will trickle down to not only the big employers, but also the small employers that work closely with them.

Mike Hydeck: So how much, we've heard these discussed week in and week out, tariffs on things like steel. We build helicopters here, we build submarines and so many other things. High tech. What kind of impact does that have on a small business? Maybe not necessarily Electric Boat, but maybe they're suppliers. Like are there family owned businesses that have 200 employees.

Chris Davis: Yeah, the impact is huge right now. We're hearing from many different businesses across the state, especially our small manufacturers, that are being hit by changes in the tariff policies that are causing either new surcharges to be put on goods and services that they're buying right now, or looking at what they're exporting out there, and the price of those going up. So with these uncertainty around tariffs, especially Canadian tariffs, because they are our largest trading partner here in Connecticut, it really leads to small manufacturers having additional costs that they just simply can't pass on to their customers, and they might have to eat that, which will cut into the ability for them to grow that workforce here in Connecticut.

Mike Hydeck: So now CBIA, your company, your organization, represents business owners in Hartford when they talk about legislation that could affect business. Can you have any impact on the federal level? To try to talk to somebody about the Canadian tariffs that are affecting all of our employers here?

Chris Davis: Well, we work closely with our United States Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Manufacturers to really advocate at the federal level for these types of changes that can really impact us here in Connecticut. But you know, we're mixed with a double whammy here for these businesses, because you have high costs due to tariffs coming in from the federal government, you have high taxes being proposed here in the state of Connecticut. It's leading to that kind of pause that we don't know what type of investment they can make here in Connecticut. We don't know how many people they can hire, just because of all the uncertainty that's being created by both the federal and state governments.

Mike Hydeck: So there's two budget proposals on the table right now. The House Republicans put theirs on the table, $51 billion, or something like that. The Revenue and Finance bonding committee that's run by the Democrats, put theirs on. What are you hoping to see out of either of these?

Chris Davis: Well, we like the idea that the House Republican one does not have those tax increases that have been proposed by the governor and the legislature Democrats.

Mike Hydeck: So they maintain that cap we were just talking about?

Chris Davis: They maintain that cap. They also maintain the fiscal guard rails, which is a really important thing to us here at the the business community. They prevent future tax increases and over spending. But we're looking at nearly a net of a billion dollar tax increase in the legislative proposal that came out from the Democratic caucuses. And that's really troublesome because you're taxing economic growth here in Connecticut, you're taxing the ability for these businesses to grow their workforce, and that's something that we need to make sure does not move forward this legislative session, given all the uncertainty that's out there in the economy.

Mike Hydeck: Of course. That's true. So now all, the flip side of that argument is they'll say, we've underfunded child care and special education and elderly programs for years. They say it's time to do something about that. How do you try to balance both of those interests? It's not easy.

Chris Davis: Well, it's important to keep in mind that the state budget is higher than it's ever been, and what's being proposed either from the House Republicans or from the legislative Democrats, is an increase in the state budget.

Mike Hydeck: Increase in spending for sure.

Chris Davis: Increase in spending from both proposals. So it's not a scenario where you're having even a decrease in spending. And in part, because of those fiscal guardrails have allowed us to have that opportunities. Other states are facing billion dollar deficits. Here in Connecticut, we're facing a $2 billion surplus, and it's because of those fiscal guardrails that have been in place and have allowed for those essential services to grow by over a billion dollars since the guardrails have gone into place. So I think there's a kind of a false argument that we're not spending more money here in Connecticut. It's really up to these policymakers to make sure we're spending in the right places.

Mike Hydeck: And that $4.1 billion surplus could maybe mitigate some of the damage from the federal government, we think.

Chris Davis: And that's what we're arguing for, that we have this rainy day fund that has been set up by these fiscal guardrails to be fully funded at over $4 billion. That money should be used first before we start looking at raising taxes and cutting spend.

Mike Hydeck: Chris Davis from CBIA, we appreciate your time this morning.

Chris Davis: Thank you very much.