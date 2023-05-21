Face the Facts: City of Hartford Uses Creative Approach to Recruit More Educators

Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez joins Mike Hydeck to discuss the state’s new recruitment initiative for educators, and gives us an update on the upcoming expansion of the district’s Paso a Paso program.

Mike Hydeck: Filling the hundreds of positions in schools across our state is a complex problem. The dire need for teachers, special education professionals, para educators has been an ongoing issue for years in Connecticut. Administrators and lawmakers agree this is an all hands on deck situation. But to fix it, how, that is not easy of an agreement. City of Hartford is one school district that is using a creative approach to try to address that right now. Hartford Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez is here to talk about what they're doing to make that happen and what the challenge still is in the future. Welcome to Face the Facts. Good to see you.

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: Thank you for having me.

Mike Hydeck: All right. So first up, the process is a challenge. So you are trying to mitigate that challenge by going outside of the United States. First of all, why is that even necessary? And second of all, where and how are you doing it?

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: Well, it's necessary, because we do have a significant challenge with the vacancies. And because of the student population that we serve, we have a high concentration of students that are students of color. And we know how important it is for our students to have access, consistent access, to high quality teachers that also they can see themselves reflected right in their learning experience. And so opportunities like our program, Paso a Paso, right, where we recruit and support our teachers coming from Puerto Rico has been an opportunity for us to continue to bridge that gap.

Mike Hydeck: That started last year, right?

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: It's two years in the making.

Mike Hydeck: It's now two years. How many teachers have we hired from Puerto Rico, and then what are the circumstances under which they're hired? Do they have to stay a certain length of time?

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: We would hope that they stay for at least two years. It's working thus far. They're still committed. It is a program that is not just about going and recruiting, it's really a program that supports teachers and creates a network of support, which we hear from not just the Paso a Paso teachers, but all of our other teachers how important it is to have that mentorship, that extended community of support, and professional support and grow throughout the process.

Mike Hydeck: So how many teachers do we have from that program, and you're going to a second location, right?

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: So we are going to the Caribbean. So we have about 20 teachers from Puerto Rico. We also had four from the Dominican Republic as well. And we continue to try to extend and reach out to have students again, with adults that they can see themselves in the teacher.

Mike Hydeck: Is it a struggle for municipalities across the state, Hartford, everywhere else to try to find teachers? And is that why? Can the state be doing more here my point. Can the state be actively searching for more teachers here, whether it's a second career or grooming teachers to start in the school system and become a teacher?

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: I think everyone should be doing more, right, when we think about the future of not just education, but this is a larger, broader issue with regard to the state, our economy. We want folks to not only study here, come back here, continue to give back to our communities. And so I think it's an opportunity for all of us to lean in, dig in and make it happen. And I'm excited about some opportunities coming.

Mike Hydeck: So this week, the governor came out with a $3 million boost of funding to try to train here, things like that. What was your impression of the plan? Do you think it's going to work in could there be more done?

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: So I'm waiting for a few more details. But what I have read thus far, it is an opportunity to start earlier. The earlier we start, the better. I hear that from students all the time. They want access to career exploration in middle school, in high school. And so to the extent that we can do that, that's great. We also have opportunities, other pipelines. Our para educators, for example. In Hartford, we have over 400 para educators. That is a pipeline right there. And so I'm excited and really hopeful for the opportunities and the additional investments.

Mike Hydeck: Are there ways to encourage people to join the profession, whether it's, if you come to Connecticut, or you graduate from a Connecticut college, get a teacher's certification, and maybe we can forgive some of your student loans. Are there options like that?

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: I've heard, all of those incentives, I've heard already from people saying if if this were true, I would consider. Loan forgiveness is one. The other is you know, having opportunities to be in our classrooms and get some type of credit along the way toward doing that. And I would also say, come interact with our students. We have great, amazing students. There's such talent in our classrooms. We open our doors.

Mike Hydeck: Are Connecticut teachers making enough to buy a house in Connecticut? Because you have to live here, too.

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: I would say absolutely not. I think that that's another thing we have to work on. Not only humanizing the profession more, lifting it up and compensating it as well. There's a different level of investment that has to happen there. So to your point earlier, right, it's a multi pronged approach.

Mike Hydeck: We always hear in this discussion comes up recruiting people from other professions to choose teaching as a second career. It sounds really nice. I don't know anybody in my whole structure who has ever done it. Is it effective? Do people choose that or is it rare?

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: We've had, we've had people to choose an alternate route for example, to the classroom. We see it with for example, engineers that are interested. And they say, Well, there's a lot of barriers currently, for me getting in there. Help me figure that out and I'm in. They want to contribute, they want to give back.

Mike Hydeck: So maybe that program can continue to expand. Alright, so teachers unions, they've been outside the state capitol protesting. They say the state needs to do more when it comes to salary and benefits and reducing the number of standardized tests, both the ones they have to take to become a teacher, and then the others that students have to take throughout the year. And they stopped teaching their lessons. Where do you stand on that?

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: You know and I hear from students as well. We heard it from students with regard to testing a few weeks ago, when we had our youth summit. Students are saying, there's a lot and that should change. We should be able to show what we have learned and what we have mastered in a different way, not just through traditional standardized testing.

Mike Hydeck: Is this the first year of the youth summit? And will that continue?

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: We will certainly continue it. We heard a lot from our students, not only around the impact that not having access to teachers has on their learning. Not only were they frustrated that they didn't have access to their teachers, but also they're looking forward to making relationships with the adults, caring adults. So that gets interrupted and they also see the stress that it puts on the other educators in their class that have to cover for the teachers that are not here.

Mike Hydeck: When it comes to class size. Dr. Torres-Rodriguez, thanks so much for joining us on Face the Facts. We appreciate your time this morning.