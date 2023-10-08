Face the Facts: Congressman talks about McCarthy vote and possible government shutdown

Congress is in uncharted territory after voting out Representative Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is filling the position for the interim now.

The House is in recess with the threat though of a government shutdown still looming. So what happens next? And how soon?

NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Congressman Joe Courtney who gives us some perspective on this unprecedented week in Washington, and what it means for Connecticut.

Mike Hydeck: So vacating the House Speaker, what was it like on the floor? What was the mood? Like, give us a sense, this must have been a very interesting time.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Joe Courtney: I mean, the mood was very somber. And, you know, despite maybe some people's expectation that it might be, you know, sort of a partisan, you know, sort of football match atmosphere, it was the complete opposite because I think people really did understand the fact that we were in some new territory and, frankly, for me, you know, what made it even more somber was that it was really preventable. You know, Mr. McCarthy's comments about how he cared about governance, unfortunately, he never sort of, in my opinion, grasped the fact that we are a divided government right now with very slender majorities in both chambers. And in my opinion, there's only one pathway forward, which is that you have to govern from the center, get bipartisan coalitions. You know, the two achievements of his nine months, you know, avoiding a default of the full faith and credit by raising the debt ceiling back in May, and then avoiding a government shutdown just last Saturday, again, was because of a bipartisan coalition that came together. But when it came time for him to, you know, deal with his own situation, he publicly said it right before the vote, I win by Republicans, and I'll lose by Republicans. And he never really even tried to engage with our side about a pathway forward to make sure that we, you know, finish the budget this year, deal with critical issues that lie ahead, and you know, again, his motto really came back to haunt him.

Mike Hydeck: So do you think the rules should be changed on the floor? The fact that technically, really, one person can call for a vote to recall him, that would actually give somebody some latitude to work across the aisle if they weren't threatened that one person was going to try to call for their head. Does that need to be changed in the House rules?

Joe Courtney: Absolutely. And just so we're clear, I mean, this rule was new to this Congress. I mean, this was something that McCarthy conceded back in January, which lowered the threshold for a motion to vacate to be filed to just simply one member in a body with 435 members. You know, in the last few Congresses, you know, something as serious as motion to vacate could only be filed by a majority leader and a minority leader, which as you would, you know, sort of figure, really would be only in really almost emergency circumstances where that drastic step would be taken. Giving that sort of, you know, handgun, loaded gun to one member to bring down really, the third-most powerful office in our Constitution, the Speaker's office, was just a huge mistake. And that lit the fuse to, you know, basically the implosion that occurred this past week.

Mike Hydeck: Let's talk about the people's business. Part of the sticking points in the budget from some Republicans is they wanted to curtail or even in some cases, eliminate funding, depending on who you talk to, for Ukraine. And then they insist, you know, more money for border security. Can't we do both? They don't have to be an either or choice, right?

Joe Courtney: Absolutely. And the situation that we're in right now, if you go back to last May, there was an agreement not only to avoid default, but also to set spending caps for next year, which allowed plenty of flexibility in terms of addressing both issues that you described, number one to have a supplemental spending bill to help Ukraine, who, by the way, made some huge breakthroughs, in terms of pushing Russia's navy fleet out of Sebastopol in the Crimea peninsula, no one would have predicted that. Ukraine doesn't even have a navy. And secondly, obviously there's very strong bipartisan support to boost our resources at the border, particularly to get more of that scanning technology out there to block the the inflow of fentanyl, which is affecting every corner of the country, including eastern Connecticut. Huge support for both of those issues. But unfortunately, you know, the extreme wing using that one-member motion to vacate kept sort of pulling the debate in the opposite direction. And, again, the pathway forward, as I started our conversation today, is clearly to again reconstruct that bipartisan coalition consensus that really avoided the country falling into default last May.

Mike Hydeck: Do we get a speaker and a budget before this particular budget runs out, that continuing resolution runs out?

Joe Courtney: Well, I mean, I think a speaker issue is gonna get resolved certainly before, you know, the next 40 or 45 days, and it's hard to imagine that wouldn't happen. But we, again are going to run up to another shutdown. Frankly, I'm hoping that my friends in the Senate are not going to wait too long like they did with the last shutdown bill that they were working on and really move, both an emergency provision as well as all the spending bills, which they actually have made some good bipartisan progress.