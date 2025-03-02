Face the Facts: Congressman talks about potential impact of federal layoffs

Thousands of federal workers are anxious and lost on what to do next.

From a slew of conflicting emails, they're fired one day and hired the next to also what seems like daily decisions from federal judges all across the nation trying to block moves from the Trump administration as it tries to reduce the workforce through mass layoffs, saying they are going after waste and fraud.

Congressman Joe Courtney is trying to help federal workers here Connecticut make sense of what seems to be happening at lightning speed.

Mike Hydeck: Congressman, welcome back. Which jobs are subject to these kinds of layoffs here in Connecticut?

Joe Courtney: Well, already, a number of people have lost their jobs. I have a constituent in Vernon who was four days away from finishing his probationary period at the IRS. Marine Corps veteran, disabled. And he was laid off with only four days left. 100% performance scores, and again, just out of nowhere, he's, you know, on the unemployment rolls. We have the largest percentage and absolute number count of federal employees of the five congressional districts. Part of that is because of the Navy base and their Department of Defense employees down there. Again, they're all waiting for the next shoe to drop because the department has indicated that the first wave of RIF, Reduction in Force, notices are going to be going out. If they go after probationary employees, like the six new hires down at the fire station on the submarine base in New London, again, they're not uniform, so they're not automatically exempt from these threats. You know that fire staff would be decimated because it's a total of 14 and you need to have a functioning fire station on a Navy base. I was with veterans earlier today, who, again, are very concerned about the potential loss of clinical staff and support staff in the VA system. The fork in the road memo that Musk sent out, again, included VA employees, and they're still trying to ascertain how many of them will be actually leaving service, who took up the offer. And we also know that support staff were also RIF'd out. The clinical staff by and large, are not part of the layoff so far in the VA system. But you know, this is just a nonstop wave of calls that are coming into our office. And you know, social security offices apparently are next on the hit list. They're talking about just closing offices in a, you know, indiscriminate fashion, without any analysis in terms of what that does to service for people who rely on social security.

Mike Hydeck: Is there any recourse? Is there any way that you as a lawmaker can jump in? Are there lawsuits to be had? Are there stays to be, you know, gone after in the courts? I mean, first of all, tech billionaire Elon Musk is heading up this Department of Government Efficiency, looking for ways. First, have they found any? Second, after all the legal challenges, the Trump administration says he's not in charge of the department. So who is in charge of the department, and is any of this legal?

Joe Courtney: So some of the courts have ruled. There was a decision in California, which again indicated that these layoffs were not legal. However, the judge said he didn't know if he had authority to order that people who already have been laid off get returned to work, which was kind of a head scratcher, to be honest. So again, it's in the courts. There's no question that the judges are sympathetic to the plaintiffs with these cases, but with you know, so much conflicting information coming out of the departments one day, you know, you've got to tell your five tasks, and if you don't do it, you're fired, and that was overruled by department heads. It is just a very chaotic situation. I mean, as a member of Congress, certainly, you know, I'm notifying the Department of Defense about the impact and the fire station that I mentioned earlier, that's there at hearings. The nominees are being challenged by Senate panels in terms of just, you know, getting people to commit to slowing down and taking a more rational approach. Whether or not, through the budget process, we could put some guardrails around this administration, we're about to see whether or not that's viable as we get closer to a full government shutdown on March 14. So people are trying to use every possible tool to slow this process down, but the ripple effect into the economy at large, we're going to see labor market reports end of next week. There's no question that first time, claims for unemployment have jumped up because of all these layoffs, and the markets are reacting badly as well. This is not just a federal employee issue. The instability is going to have a ripple effect to the economy at large.

Mike Hydeck: Do you expect that we're going to go into shutdown territory? The vote got through the house on the budget, just squeaked by, basically by one vote. Where does it go from here?

Joe Courtney: Well, Speaker Johnson to this moment, as we were talking, has still not picked up the phone and called He tells Mike what he’s doing in Congress to get answers, and the potential ripple effect on the economy. to say, let's sit down and work out a deal, and 14 days is really very close in terms of just the logistics of getting a bill prepared for for a vote that's there. There's some talk of just a full year continuing resolution as a shortcut to try and keep the doors of the government open. I will tell you that in the Department of Defense and Electric Boat, who were in my office yesterday, a full year CR is devastating, because that's the department that has so many new starts in a fiscal year, and it pretty much paralyzes every service branch in terms of just their normal operation, of doing improvements, and a whole host of platforms and areas.