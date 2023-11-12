Face the Facts: Conn. pays back $1.2 billion loan used for small businesses during pandemic

Connecticut Business and Industry Association President Chris DiPentima gives us an update on the current business climate in Connecticut. The state recently paid back $1.2 billion dollars it borrowed from the federal government during the pandemic to keep businesses afloat.

DiPentima explains why it’s a huge burden off the backs of small businesses, and updates us on hiring efforts in the manufacturing sector.

Mike Hydeck: A sigh of relief from small business owners across our state this week as they learned they will avoid a tax hike of sorts. It has to do with the state paying back a loan it got from the federal government during the pandemic. Joining me now to talk about this and how it affects Connecticut business moving forward is Chris DiPentima, the CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association. They lobby for businesses at the state capitol. Mr. DiPentima, welcome back to Face the Facts.

Chris DiPentima: Thanks for having me, Mike.

Mike Hydeck: So the state borrowed the money to pay down our unemployment claims during the pandemic. What would businesses be facing if this wasn't paid back?

Chris DiPentima: They'd be facing about a full $40 million tax hike, Mike. It was critical that the state was able to pay back the $1.2 billion that were borrowed as a result of the pandemic so that that burden, that tax liability didn't fall on the businesses come January 1 of this coming year, 2024. And as folks hopefully remember, a lot of the shutdown that caused the unemployment back during the pandemic, Mike, was a result of the government shutdown. It wasn't that businesses were closing down. The government was forcing those businesses to shut down. And so that caused a lot of unemployment. And that's why we had to borrow the $1.2 billion from the federal government.

Mike Hydeck: And as may people may remember, I think as many as 600 restaurants ended up closing during that time period, so people are finally starting to get back on their feet again. We also learned recently that about 57,000 people relocated here to Connecticut in 2022. We've had so many openings in manufacturing, the state workforce, healthcare, etc. Do you think that's going to help with hiring now? Or are they just moving here keeping their old jobs?

Chris DiPentima: We hope it helps the the job openings. You know, 57,000 people moving to Connecticut last year, most of them from New York and Massachusetts, it's a really positive metric. It's really the the ultimate metric that we look at that and job growth and filling those jobs are the two critical metrics we need in the state to measure whether the economy is growing. And 57,000 last year, almost 60,000 the year before, more than 100,000 people moving to the state over the past couple of years. That's a really good sign for Connecticut. We did not see a decrease in the job openings number, which makes us believe that those folks who did move here from our neighboring states most likely already had a job here in Connecticut and were just moving there, them and their families here. Or they have a job out of state and there's opportunity now for them to connect with a Connecticut business and fill some of those 96,000 job openings that we still have here.

Mike Hydeck: Right. So that means we at least have some addition to our tax base by them living here and paying local taxes. But we need more people to fill these jobs still. Speaking of which, that brings me to my next question. Yet another aerospace company relocated here setting up shop, this time in Cheshire. It's that South Korean engine maker. They want to be close to Pratt and Whitney because they do business with them often. What does that say about Connecticut and our climate when it comes to manufacturing and aerospace?

Chris DiPentima: Yeah, Hanwha is a great member company of CBIA. They've had some presence here in Connecticut for a little bit, but for them to announce that they're moving their headquarters here is a big deal. And it really goes to one of the key attributes that we have here in the state of Connecticut, which is proximity to customers. We see that often in our business surveys, the quality of life, the education system, the amazing workforce that we have here, and the proximity to customers is the reason why businesses want to stay here. They want to move here. They want to grow here, start here in our state. And some of that proximity to customers who are right here in our state, like Pratt and Whitney is for Hanwha. And someone that proximity is being near Boston, New York, which is obviously has a lot of other businesses there. So we need to continue to play on that strength. And the way we can do that is by making the state more affordable for both businesses and residents because we have such great attributes and continue to reduce the affordability.

Mike Hydeck: So speaking of affordability, housing is a major issue. If we want people to come in and be welders at EB, or we want people to work at Pratt and Whitney or we want people to be in health care, they need a place to live. So we've made some strides as far as affordable housing in some of our biggest cities, New Haven has a couple of projects. Hartford is starting some projects, too. Do we need to see more and how can we encourage that in your mind?

Chris DiPentima: Yeah, we absolutely need to see more housing. That's how we're going to keep our residents here, we're going to attract new residents here. It's also how we're going to keep our young people in the State of Connecticut. Connecticut, of those who graduate our higher ed institutions, about 35% of Connecticut graduates leave the state each year. And so it's critical that we have the housing and some of that's going to be apartment-style housing, some of that's going to be housing in the suburbs and the urban areas. And we need more of that. And we've been advocating at CBIA both last year and again this year that we need to have more incentives out there to build more housing and build it faster, whether that's tax credits for developers, getting towns and cities more money to incentivize development. Housing, childcare, Mike, infrastructure, transportation are all key things that we need to do to make the state more affordable, obviously, along with a really competitive business climate and personal income tax climate.

Mike Hydeck: In that vein, in years past, we've been criticized heavily for being business unfriendly. It was the mandates that had to happen when it comes to taxes of starting a small business. We recently though, in recent years, have gotten a better bond rating, a little bit more positive feedback from surveys like WalletHub. Are we changing the business friendly climate here in Connecticut?

Chris DiPentima: We're starting to change the narrative. Yeah, I think the businesses see more optimism in Connecticut than they've had in a long time. And that started with the state getting its fiscal health in order and generating budget surpluses each year so that we can make critical investments in things like housing, childcare, infrastructure, lowering taxes for individuals. And now we need to start lowering the taxes for the business community as well. You know, before that, from '08 to '18, we had budget deficits and tax hikes. It wasn't such an optimistic time in Connecticut. But there's there's optimism in the business community, Mike, right now and they want to make sure we continue that, we don't pass mandates and labor regulations that make it harder to do business. And it's good to see the legislature and the governor bringing the business community to the table when we're having these conversations about how can we really unlock Connecticut's tremendous economic potential.

Mike Hydeck: Well, hopefully it continues in a vein that encourages more housing, more jobs, and more jobs filled. Christ DiPentima, CEO of Connecticut Business and Industry Association, thanks again for joining us on Face the Facts.

Chris DiPentima: Stay well, Mike.