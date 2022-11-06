Face the Facts: Democratic Party Chair Talks About Final Planning Ahead of Election Day

Democratic Party Chairperson Nancy DiNardo talks about how she sees the final 48 hours leading up to Election Day.

Mike Hydeck: So the election season started off pretty healthy for the Democrats, a lot of them polling in double digits. But often, as you know, in our state, the closer we get to Election Day, that gap tends to close. In fact, Governor Lamont won by just three percentage points last time against Bob Stefanowski in 2018. So from here until Tuesday evening, when the polls close, what do you focus on between now and then?

Nancy DiNardo: Well, we focus on going door to door and making phone calls and talking to our voters, and making sure that they're all coming out. And on Election Day, that will even get more intense, where we will be identifying the people who voted, and then reaching out to the ones who haven't voted yet to make sure that they're coming out to vote.

Mike Hydeck: So now, the Fifth Congressional District for Congress is really too close to call at this point. Jahana Hayes is in danger of losing a seat that's been in Democratic hands for about two decades now, convincingly. She won two years ago, by a large margin. What do you think has changed now that she's facing off against Republican George Logan?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nancy DiNardo: Actually, the Democrats haven't held it for decades. And Chris Murphy was the first Democrat to win. And I believe that was 2006. And before that, it was held by the Republicans for a long time. So it hasn't been, but it's always been considered a swing district. And so, you know, I think Jahana has done a great job. She has reached out to the voters, and I think she will come through, I'm confident that she will win again. Besides, her opponent, although he doesn't have to legally live in the district, he's claiming he lives there. And I mean, how do you start your campaign by lying to the voters? I think that's very important. He's living at his uncle's house, supposedly, but his family doesn't live there. They live in Ansonia. So, you know, why not just say, 'well, I'll move there, you know, if I get elected,' but instead, he's been making up the story about where he lives, which is unfortunate. I mean, that's an indication of how he would probably run and serve if he were to get elected. But I'm confident that Jahana will be the victor in this race.

Mike Hydeck: Well, to be fair, the person who was in that seat who you mentioned moments ago, Chris Murphy, is doing the same thing. So he's living largely in DC with his kids, and says he sort of has an apartment here. So I mean, that's been happening, and we know that it's not against the law. Let's switch to the next topic. Were you surprised as many people were, how much weight former President Trump's endorsement had for Leora Levy in pretty much deep blue Connecticut. How does Senator Blumenthal think you're going to spend his final hours?

Nancy DiNardo: Well, Senator Blumenthal is always all around the state, whether he was running or he's not running. So I don't know that you would see much of a difference as far as the senator being out there, but he would definitely be out there from now until the Election Day, and then probably after that, because he always goes to events and talks to the voters.

Mike Hydeck: He actually jokes about himself being at every single event, every garage door opening, he is practically at, so it'll be interesting to see.

Nancy DiNardo: You know, his opponent, Leora Levy, I mean, she is just not, does not fit in Connecticut with her views. I mean, she's extreme. And so it's not surprising that, you know, Trump supported her, but she is not pro-choice. And, you know, the things that she said, or just… As a matter of fact, I have heard that nobody has seen her out, and she's down double digits. And I don't even know if she is campaigning, I've asked people and nobody seems to be seeing her.

Mike Hydeck: We'll get a chance to ask your counterpart in the Republican Party after we talk to you today. So some pollsters are suggesting that the anger over Roe v. Wade being overturned is starting to subside now, the closer we get to Election Day, and the economy is becoming more and more of an issue when it comes to what voters are concerned about most. And they keep linking Democrats to President Biden. Do you have a strategy for that, for your candidates who are in close races?

Nancy DiNardo: Well, I think you know, if you look at Connecticut, our governor Ned Lamont is doing very well and people love him, as well as our senator, Dick Blumenthal. So I think yes, people will, the Republicans would like to tie everything to inflation and blame it on Joe Biden, but inflation is worldwide. I mean, part of it was due to the pandemic, but it was also due to the fact that, you know, the war in Ukraine, I mean, that has made a big difference. So to blame inflation on Biden is just an excuse. And the Republicans have yet to propose any plan, which makes me think that they must like the Democratic plan, because they don't have a plan, but they're not about to say that. So, you know, I just think Leora Levy, getting back to that, is not even reflective of very many people in Connecticut.