Face the Facts: Discussing special education funding

The soaring cost of special education is making a big dent in budgets for cities and towns all across the state, and lawmakers overwhelmingly voted for $40 million in emergency funding to help.

The governor was so unhappy, though, he released a statement from India, where he was on a trip trying to build partnerships for our state.

Majority Leader Senator Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) provides an update on budget negotiations.

Mike Hydeck: So the governor seems to be signaling a line item veto here. Is that the impression you're getting? He hasn't used the word yet. But that's the strongest I've heard him give a statement.

Bob Duff: Well, he hasn't actually used that word. I mean, hopefully there's not a lot of jet lag. He comes back in a good mood. He's maybe made some partnerships, signed some deals. But look, I mean, this thing went through the Senate 35-0. You have the most liberal to the most conservative members who are supporting it. Special ed money helps every single school district in the state of Connecticut. It's going to help students. It's going to help families, teachers. This is really important for the school districts, and we know it's really popular. We've all had a lot of people come to us and say, 'Thank you for doing this, it is really important. It's going to make a difference.' So I hope he signs it.

Mike Hydeck: Right. The Republican leader in the Senate, Stephen Harding, said, 'Yeah, we were pretty much on board with this from the beginning,' right? So, do you foresee having to override this if it gets to a line item veto and you think you would have the votes? I mean, that's what, two-thirds in both chambers, right?

Bob Duff: Yeah. I mean, we'll have to see. It starts off in the House. We'll see what the House does. But I know in the Senate, I'm pretty sure our folks, we're going to want to make sure that money gets back into the districts. It's been promised to do so. But you know, again, this is not, you know, billions of dollars. We're talking about $40 million, very targeted. We're under the spending cap. We're being responsible about it. A good way to keep property taxes down, because that's people's biggest complaints, are property taxes, is by having the state partner more with local districts, and this is one of those ways we can do it.

Mike Hydeck: So some disagree that it's under the spending cap. They think, no, no, it's actually pushing it up to $100 million over the spending cap. How does the math not add up? The way you see it, the way somebody else sees it?

Bob Duff: Well, we check with the Office of Fiscal Analysis. They're non-partisan, and they've told us that we're about $500,000 under the spending cap. So a whisker, but we're still under it, and I don't think you would have seen quite the strong bipartisan support if we were busting through the spending cap.

Mike Hydeck: So this is an emergency funding bill. What about the bigger picture? This is not the first time special education said, 'Look, we need more money.' Services are getting more expensive. We need more personnel. We have more kids who are falling under the threshold of special education needs. How do we deal with this big picture?

Bob Duff: Well, one of the things is we'd love to get more money from the federal government. They are woefully underfunding special education. Well, it's going to get worse, as we know. We can talk about Medicaid and other ways in which the federal government is going to really not help families and not help seniors and others. But you know, so the state has been stepping up more, more and more and more to do that, and we know that there's a greater need for special ed money, so we have got to continue to make sure that we find ways. We have helped to fix some of the formula a little bit, so that we're not only spending more money, but we're giving it to cities that are poor, that need more funding. But even, I represent part of Darien. Even a town like Darien is receiving a good chunk of money because they qualify for that funding, and we're treating kids the way they need to be treated.

Mike Hydeck: So there's a lot of moving parts with this cost sharing agreement, Greenwich is getting a lot of money. People look at that. And so Greenwich is getting money, and some far eastern Connecticut towns are not. That's gonna make people upset when they look. The Connecticut Mirror did a town-by-town analysis. How do you shift that?

Bob Duff: Well, the thing about the excess cost is it is very formulaic. So it's a reimbursement. So that's why it's hard to even say how much each community is going to get with precision.

Mike Hydeck: I mean the cost sharing grant overall.

Bob Duff: Oh, overall. And so, you know, it all works in a formula. It all works on how we do our budgets, and those things can get tweaked over time, but we want to make sure that we are funding our kids. We're helping them. And again, the best way to help keep property taxes down is to fund education.

Mike Hydeck: So nonprofits do the bulk of social services. They help the homeless, addiction counseling, senior citizens. They've also been clamoring for more funding. Is that going to be addressed in this budget? And are we going to tweak the guardrails at all, in your opinion, or no?

Bob Duff: Well, the governor gave an opening. I think right now we have the process of the Appropriations Committee, the Finance Committee doing their work. They're going to report out kind of a legislative budget, and then we'll get to work on finding a final agreement. But, yeah, the nonprofits definitely need more money, and we have funded them. The legislature did with ARPA money the last couple years. We don't have that anymore, so now we've got to figure that out, which is why, you know, we're putting billions of dollars away to pay down pension debt that had been ignored for 70 years. Some of that funding needs to be used to help.

Mike Hydeck: $4 billion. $4.1 billion, right?

Bob Duff: Right. Some that money needs to come back and make sure that we're not paying down this debt, but at the expense of our human capital, you know? And so that we're funding nonprofits, we're funding special education, we're funding education, we're funding healthcare for folks, our senior citizens. Yeah, childcare, exactly. So all those things are important. That's part of the negotiation process.