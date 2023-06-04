Face the Facts: Efforts to Change the State's Commutation Policy

Some have called it a commutation policy on steroids. For years, the parole board in our state would commute around three sentences per year.

Last year, there were more than 70 sentences commuted - 44 were convicted murderers. After outrage from victims' families and Republican leaders, they were put on pause.

Now, lawmakers are working on adjusting those rules again. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with ranking member on the Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee Sen. Heather Somers.

Mike Hydeck: So first up, commutations were paused. Is that still the case as we speak?

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Heather Somers: Yes. They were paused by Governor Lamont's new pick for chair of the Board of Pardons and Paroles. So currently they are paused.

Mike Hydeck: So that new chair, the original one was removed, the new chair was appointed. Is the new legislation going to change moving forward how commutations are decided. It'll be different now, right? Is that right?

Heather Somers: Well, unfortunately, when we brought this to light on what was happening here in the State of Connecticut, when, unbeknownst to nearly every citizen in the State of Connecticut, 44 people that had committed seven of the most heinous crimes here in the state of Connecticut, had had their sentences commuted, some of them by staggering numbers, for example, 68 years commuted off of sentences in the last year. We raised the alarm. The governor agreed with us. He appointed a new chair. And the purpose was to really get all parties together to come up with an idea on what a commutation policy should look like. Unfortunately, there was only one meeting and out of that one meeting, an amendment was crafted, which was passed out of our House last week, which actually sets victims backwards. It does not take into account any of the recommendations from the new chair, which is extremely unfortunate. And we are determined here in the Senate, the Republican Senate, to stop this policy from moving forward to this amendment. We think it's critical that we have an open, transparent process in which victims have input at the table. For example, in this particular new amendment, right now, if you had a loved one who let's say was murdered by someone, and that person was applying for a commutation, you would not be notified. You would not get notification that the person who killed your loved one is applying. Currently, under the old policy, you are notified. So that is a big problem for victims. Another big area of issue is the fact if someone goes for a commutation hearing, so they've applied, they've been granted approval, they're going to the hearing. Currently, family members of the victims can participate in that, they can have their viewpoints be heard, they can speak and provide letters on why the person should or should not be given a commutation. In this new policy coming out of the House, that is not allowed. It specifically says the victim, if the victim cannot be located, an attorney or victims advocate can appear but the family must get permission from the chair. We stand with victims here in the Republican Senate. We think this is an outrage. This is a violation of victims' rights here in the state of Connecticut. And I can't think of anything worse than being a mother or grandmother of a child, let's say, that has been murdered, and not being able to go in front of the Board of Pardons and Parole, and make my case as to why someone should or should not be having their sentence commuted here in the State of Connecticut, you know, it's really unfathomable.

Mike Hydeck: Let me interrupt you for a second. Correct me if I'm wrong. It used to be under the previous chair, that one person could decide if a sentence was commuted. Will the decision-making power now move back to the legislature to have an input? Will that change moving forward?

Heather Somers: Well, that's actually incorrect. The person making the decision on whether a sentence is commuted here in the state of Connecticut is a subcommittee of the Board of Pardons and Paroles of three people. So it's not one person, it's three people. Three people approving the application and then attending the hearing. This legislation does attempt to put some control back into the legislators' hands. But with the makeup of legislature we have here, it will be a partisan decision as to who is actually the chair of the Board of Pardons and Paroles, and we feel that the Board of Pardons and Paroles has a role in developing and crafting a policy that we can agree with. We want that policy to come by the legislature for approval. But what's happened here is the amendment, we are taking the eligibility criteria area that's under the current system, that we all rallied against, and we are codifying that in statute. And that is not the way we think we should proceed here in the state of Connecticut.

Mike Hydeck: I need to get one more question before we go because I only have a minute. Other lawmakers and families of prisoners say the current system needs to be changed because they say if you're supposed to be rehabilitated in prison, they believe there's no path ever to get out. Now, you can argue some people should never have a path out, others should. What's your opinion on that?

Heather Somers: I think we can all believe in parole and rehabilitation. But we also can believe that there has to be a certain amount of time served. And in this case, it absolutely is the case, because we've let 71 people have their sentences significantly commuted here in the State of Connecticut. So we are doing that currently. Our concern is with those that have taken other people's lives, and how does that look for commutations.