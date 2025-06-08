Face the Facts: Gov. Lamont talks budget in wake of legislative session

We’re wrapping up the legislative session, and Gov. Ned Lamont (D) joins NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck to talk about it, and how he is preparing for massive cuts from Washington.

Mike Hydeck: Governor Ned Lamont joins me now to break down what got accomplished this session and what still needs to get across the finish line. Governor, thanks for joining us. Good to see you. So let's start with education. Mayor Justin Elicker said the governor is obsessed with the guardrails. We need more money. What's your reaction?

Gov. Ned Lamont: I have 187 legislators. They all say I need more money. We've got more money going to education than ever before. More money going to New Haven than ever before. Sometimes money is not always the answer. Sometimes management and leadership is.

Mike Hydeck: So you think they need to look around their budget and see how they could save?

Gov. Ned Lamont: Yeah. We got them some additional resources for special ed and a little bit of extra money to help them through.

Mike Hydeck: Critics say, staying with the guardrails, which I know you're a proponent of, they were established in 2017. They say the numbers that were determined back then, are outdated now, all these years later. And they say that we are not funding things like education and health care in cities and towns as a result. They think we're over saving, is what some of them are saying. What's your response to that?

Gov. Ned Lamont: I think that's wrong. We still have an awful lot of debt. We've paid down, we'll pay down about another $1 billion in this coming up budget cycle of pension debt. But we're making the biggest investment in daycare, early childhood, not for profits and education we ever have.

Mike Hydeck: But they look at a $4 billion reserve fund and more billions coming in the next two fiscal years, and they say, Wait, you know, should we be able to lower class sizes?

Gov. Ned Lamont: You know what that reserve fund is for? You remember what happened in '08 and '09, where we had a recession and they had to raise taxes and slash education funding?

Mike Hydeck: Yeah, the mortgage, housing crisis.

Gov. Ned Lamont: We're just arguing now in this last session about how much we increase funding and investments. That rainy day fund makes sure that if we have a recession, there's a higher risk of that, we don't have to raise taxes, we don't have to cut education.

Mike Hydeck: So Republicans want the guardrails untouched. They say, if the maneuvering that is done with the off budget things this time around during this session continues to happen, if it starts now, they say it's a slippery slope as we move forward. They think that our deficits should be, you know, not, they don't want to return to deficits of the years past. How do you respond to what they're saying? They think that, look, don't even touch the off budget items that we did this time around.

Gov. Ned Lamont: I'd say, look at what we've done. I came into office six and a half years ago. I inherited a budget deficit, $2 billion as far as the eye could see. We got that balanced, honestly. A lot of Republicans said, Oh, it's not a real budget. You're going to be forced to raise taxes. Nonsense. We've had six balanced budgets in a row, and we just ratified a seventh and an eighth balanced budget.

Mike Hydeck: So do you foresee having to do this kind of two step around the budget next year? I mean, that's that's their concern.

Gov. Ned Lamont: I'm not worried about Connecticut. We've got ourselves pretty well managed. I do worry about what could come out of Washington if they cut $300 million out of Medicaid, Mike, that's complicated for us. No way I can make up that whole shortfall, but I'm doing my best to protect the most vulnerable.

Mike Hydeck: Is that when we dip into the rainy day fund. What's the cause? You're the one who decides to dip into the rainy day fund. Say there is $800 million that comes out of it, and we get affected by that. How do we respond?

Gov. Ned Lamont: The rainy day fund is supposed to be there in case of a recession, because that makes sure we can manage through that. We're probably going to put a little bit of extra money into that rainy day fund, just in case I got to take care of the most vulnerable if there's some sudden cuts that come out of Washington.

Mike Hydeck: What about cuts to education, if those come through? They're trying to shut down the Department of Education, or at least dwindle it down. Federal funding could, there actually lawsuits right now that are trying to take money away from education.

Gov. Ned Lamont: Again, I can protect the most vulnerable. I can try and ease things, but I cannot make up for that federal shortfall forever. The taxpayers of Connecticut can't afford it.

Mike Hydeck: Affordable housing, speaking of affording. House Bill 5002, to address that, it includes one of your things you encourage is trying to get people to build next to rail lines, this, that and the other. If that happens, that specific provision, say, another city does it. What kind of break do they get? Do they get a break on taxes? How does that actually manifest itself into actually creating housing?

Gov. Ned Lamont: I'm trying to do everything I can to encourage towns to tell me where do you want the housing to go? Let's say you want it next to a train station so you may not need to have a car. You know, you do that, even zone it accordingly, and we'll get you relief from 8-30g and get some housing going so our young people can afford to be there. You say, do we give incentives? Nothing explicit. But look, I've got a rail line which is not very busy, and they want me to keep adding more and more trains to it. I say, put some housing along that rail line, then I have more of an incentive to put more trains in there.

Mike Hydeck: So are you going to run for reelection?

Gov. Ned Lamont: I just told some folks, I'm thinking about it, but I haven't made up my mind yet. I'm going to talk to Annie. Susan and I are thinking about it. We talked. We've come a long way, I think, as a state, compared to where we were, say, 10 years ago. We're getting our fiscal house in order, making the investments all about opportunity and affordability and affordability. But I'll make up my mind for sure you know, later on this summer,

Mike Hydeck: Can you give me a date? Do you know when exactly? You think before August? You think before Labor Day we'll know?

Gov. Ned Lamont: Look, I will when I know, and that's for sure. Look, we've got a lot, we've got done. We've got a lot we got to do. I mean, like I said, get our housing in those cities. Bring our cities back to life. Make sure the daycare is universal for every one of our families, free of charge for any family up to $100,000. Get our roads and bridges speeded up so you don't have those long commutes. We've come a long way the last, you know, six years. We still have a way to go.

Mike Hydeck: Governor Ned Lamont, we have to leave it there. Appreciate your time.