Face the Facts: Here's why United Illuminating is proposing rate increases

The price of power has been an ongoing debate in Connecticut for years and since a new state regulator took the helm as commissioner, it's gotten more and more contentious.

Now, both United Illuminating and Eversource are taking the state to court after recent requests for rate increases were dramatically reduced. And then this week, both announced another request for a double-digit increase, which would take effect in May.

NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with UI Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Dan Canavan about PURA's decision to deny the power company's rate increase request.

Mike Hydeck: So it's been this way for a while. Connecticut has been in the top 10 of the most expensive places for electricity. In your perspective, why is that?

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dan Canavan: Well, the Northeast is an expensive state to run a utility every day, we have trained employees, linemen out there 24/7 in all weather conditions, making sure the electricity is on and our customers enjoy safe and reliable service. The rate increase we're talking about here today has nothing to do with that. It's mostly driven by public policy costs that the state of Connecticut, whether it's the governor or the legislature, has imposed on Connecticut residents that are being funded through their electric bill. They could have funded these policy costs through the general fund and we wouldn't be here today. But because they're on the Connecticut electric bills, that's why we're involved.

Mike Hydeck: So when we talk about these policy costs, are you talking about Millstone nuclear power plant? What policies specifically you're talking about?

Dan Canavan: Absolutely. The biggest driver of the rate increase that people are going to see in this recent filing is the Millstone plant.

Mike Hydeck: So that means the price you have to purchase power from them. Is that what that's about?

Dan Canavan: That's correct, we purchase power from millstone at a set price, and then we sell it into the market. And if the market's high, customers receive a credit. If the market's low, customers have to make up that difference. Right now, we're in a market where customers are going to pay more to fund and maintain the financial ability of Millstone pursuant to that state policy.

Mike Hydeck: So you'd like to see that policy change how?

Dan Canavan: Well, I have no opinion on the policy. I mean, that's probably a topic for another show with a different set of characters. I'm here because it's on our bill and customers need to know what they're paying for and we have to collect it.

Mike Hydeck: OK, so recently the CEO of Avangrid Pedro Azgara, I'm not sure how to pronounce his last name, said this about the financial health of UI's parent company, which is Avangrid. "Our excellent results in 2023 demonstrate a commitment to execution. We delivered 18% yearly adjusted earnings from our core businesses and removed legacy uncertainties." Then on Thursday, just the other day, they announced that fourth quarter expectations were beat. Operating expenses were down 5%. Adjusted income was $374 million, which is up 146%. When you're a regular human being, a regular person, looking at your bill going, 'this feels like a money grab to me as a ratepayer,' why is it not, in your opinion?

Dan Canavan: Well, it's not because the facts that you just quoted are from the company's performance overall. The increase on the bills that we're talking about today are mandated by the state of Connecticut. We make no money on those costs. They're complete pass throughs. And if you're a politician, if you're a state legislator, or an E&T committee leader, and you are inclined to throw the utilities under a bus, it's very easy to say your bill is going up. It must be your fault. Look at your profits. But that's not what's going on here. The residents are being asked to pay to fund Millstone's financial stability, which has been a policy decision by the state of Connecticut. Again, they could have done that through the general fund.

Mike Hydeck: That contract was renewed by the governor a couple of years ago. I think, right? And that's what the debate is here. All right, so speaking of state lawmakers, you brought them up. Here's a comment from two Republicans, "Yet another example of why we as policymakers need to work in a bipartisan fashion to pass policies to ease the burdens on Connecticut ratepayers in the future." That's from Ryan Fazio and the new Minority Leader Steve Harding. Your comments on that? It seems as if the lawmakers disagree.

Dan Canavan: No, we agree that we all have to work together to manage energy costs. But facts are stubborn. And by the name of your show here, your constituents are going to think more closely about this. But every session, legislators pass bills that increase these public policy costs. So if the legislators want to talk about how we can maintain cost certainty in Connecticut, we are there to have that discussion.

Mike Hydeck: OK, so let's talk about UI wanted $91 million to cover operating costs. PURA, you know, was significantly lower than that. I guess UI requested $131 million. PURA approved $23 million. State regulators say UI didn't make a compelling case, you needed to make a better compelling case for that increase. How do you respond?

Dan Canavan: Well, we thought we made a very compelling case on the investments that are required in the state of Connecticut to maintain this distribution system, not only for today's current residents, but the ratepayers of the future. What we see on this bill increase that's being discussed now, again, are the public policy costs, but they do nothing to help us deliver safe and reliable interest.

Mike Hydeck: OK, so one other question here. So ratepayers and state lawmakers say 'look, it's time for more transparency when it comes to our utilities.' When we interviewed Frank Reynolds a couple of months ago, he said, 'look, you're gonna see a change on your bill.' When I start to pay my bill, I'm going to know where some of the money I have is going to go. Where are we with more transparency on the bill, when I look at my UI bill?

Dan Canavan: Great question, that bill is coming and you'll see all the charges that we're talking about today in a bucket called public policy. It's described better on the bill. I mean, this is complicated. There's no question it's confusing to folks who don't work in this industry. But the bill has been made simpler, has been simplified. So customers can see what are they paying UI to deliver that energy, what they're paying to public policy costs to maintain those.

Mike Hydeck: So you'll see Millstone on there. Not necessarily Millstone but you'll see?

Dan Canavan: Public policy.

Mike Hydeck: It'll be under public policy cost. So when does the bill get unveiled?

Dan Canavan: I think it's already in the process of being unveiled. So keep an eye out.

Mike Hydeck: So as you know, we're transitioning to performance-based rate increases. What's the company's opinion on that?

Dan Canavan: Well, we are OK with performance-based rate making if it's applied fairly. And that's our concern as we go through the current state of the regulatory environment in Connecticut is, is there a fair shot for us to provide our input? Or are we going to be forced to operate under a performance-based rate that is punitive? And I think that some of the comments we've heard in the public, you know, give us some concern. So we are we are for regulation that is fair, that is balanced, that all stakeholder interests are heard. And we'll see how we go.