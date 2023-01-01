Face the Facts: How the National Defense Authorization Act Will Impact Conn.

Rep. Joe Courtney (D- 2nd District) joins Mike Hydeck to talk about how the Defense Authorization Act will benefit Connecticut’s defense industry.

Mike Hydeck: Pay raises for service members, money to build F-18s and Virginia class submarines, just some of the items in the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which was recently signed into law. So what does it mean for Connecticut? Joining us now is Congressman Joe Courtney. Congressman, welcome back to Face the Facts.

Joe Courtney: Right. Thanks, Mike. Good to be on.

Mike Hydeck: So the National Defense Authorization Act, one of the few times there's bipartisan support in Congress. What does it mean for the Connecticut workforce and funding local companies to the defense contractors specifically?

Joe Courtney: Sure. So right before Christmas, President Biden signed the Defense Authorization Act, which has now been passed 62 consecutive years by Congress over decades. And then the omnibus which was signed again, the few days after Christmas, which fully funds basically the framework that the NDAA included. In Connecticut, we obviously have three major defense contractors: General Dynamics, Electric Boat, Raytheon's Pratt and Whitney operations, and obviously, Lockheed, and Sikorsky. And you know, all three of these contractors, again, have very large now backlogs of work that is recession-proof. I mean, this is, this is work that's going to grow in the next year to two years, regardless, really of what else is going on in the economy. And in recognition of that the Defense Authorization Act as well as the omnibus provided really a very precedent level of funding for workforce development, as well as supply chain development. We've talked about this in past visits on your show, which is that, you know, with the uptick in volume, as well as some of the change that's happening with baby boomers who are retiring in bigger numbers, the demand for new younger workers is off the charts. There's been, there's basically roughly about 800 openings just at the shipyard alone. And that's happening, actually, at the other two major defense contractors, as well as supply chain companies, who, again, are really in the hunt to try and, you know, hire people in jobs that really pay well, and our careers, they're really not just, you know, a temporary sort of position that people are being asked to fill. So again, the bill is going to increase funding to boost the pre-apprenticeship and a full apprenticeship training for metal trades workers, designers, engineers, because, you know, if we're going to hit these orders from the Navy, the Air Force, the Army, the fact of the matter is, we've really got to grow our industrial base here in the state of Connecticut. I'm bullish about it.

Mike Hydeck: Speaking of one of those orders, let me interrupt, I want to get to two more questions before we run out of time. How big of a blow was it Sikorsky losing that attack helicopter contract to Bell in Texas?

Joe Courtney: Sure. So a shocker. I mean, I've been watching this very closely. And I think on the merits, you know, Sikorsky is going to have a very strong protest, which, as you know, they just filed, which will basically enabled another set of eyes to really look at the decision that the Army made. Again, in the short term, and I'm talking next three or four years, Blackhawk orders are going to continue at a very high level and the bill that we just passed, increased the number, the government's order for Blackhawks. But there's no question that the decision to go with these roto tilt planes, because they're really not helicopters, that Bell is going to be building, which require, again, a whole new framework of depot maintenance facility. I mean, there's going to be a lot of questions which GAO needs to answer and certainly the House Armed Services Committee in the new Congress, we are going to dive right into this.

Mike Hydeck: Which you are a part of. Okay, I want to get one more question. NDA also includes a patriot defense missile systems, Raytheon builds them. They're part of that here in Connecticut, too. Then that total of $7 billion for the U.S. European command. Now this week, Russian President Putin says he wants to discuss peace. Do you believe that's sincere and do you think these weapons systems and the funding had an influence there?

Joe Courtney: Well, I mean, when he talks about peace, he's talking about basically locking in all of the territorial theft that the Russian army has engaged in for the last year. And that's an unacceptable starting point for those negotiations. Again, Zelenskyy has laid out Ukraine's position which really calls for not just a ceasefire, but basically a withdrawal of the of the territory which again, Russia illegally seized over the last 11 months.

Mike Hydeck: That's pretty far apart. Do you foresee sitting down at the table and actually closing that gap at all? I got about 30 seconds left.

Joe Courtney: It's a big gap, as you point out, and I think that, you know, in the short term, we're going to continue to see a lot of really heavy fighting, you know, continuing and I'm very pleased that our omnibus, again, was going to continue the U.S. support for Ukraine to make sure they have the equipment and materials they need to have a fair fight.

Mike Hydeck: Congressman Courtney, I want to dive deeper into this in another show. Hopefully, you'll come back. Thanks so much for joining us on Face the Facts this morning.

Joe Courtney: Happy New Year.