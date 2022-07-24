connecticut primaries

Face the Facts: Importance of Deadlines Ahead of Connecticut Primaries

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Connecticut's primary elections are coming up on Aug. 9 and some new rules will make it easier for voters who can't or don't want to go to the polls in person.

Berlin Town Clerk and President of the Connecticut Town Clerk's Association Kate Wall goes over the important deadlines ahead of the primary, especially for those who are voting absentee.

Mike Hydeck: "So as we know, starting with COVID, for the past couple of elections since then, voters have been able to use COVID as a valid reason to vote absentee. Is that now permanent?"

Kate Wall: "No, it's not really. The changes to the application for how to get an absentee ballot broaden the use of sickness, and it doesn't really include COVID. It is if you are fearful because of getting COVID, because you have an autoimmune disease, or, you know, some other illnesses that may make you very hesitant to go to the polls. It's really and truly, COVID is no longer technically an excuse. It is really actually the illness or sickness in yourself or the family."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mike Hydeck: "So if you had fought cancer and you're immune deficient because of chemo and things like that, that can be an excuse to get an absentee ballot?"

Kate Wall: "That's correct, that's correct. And it's not only you, if it was somebody in your household where you're taking care of them. And this is a change that has occurred with the application. And that is if your spouse is ill, you can't leave them, you can now get the application for the absentee ballot and also with disability.'

Mike Hydeck: "So what kind of turnout do you usually see during a primary? And do you think this will help more people participate?"

Face the Facts

Face the Facts with NBC Connecticut goes beyond the headlines, asking newsmakers the tough questions, giving an in-depth analysis of the big stories.

opioid epidemic 21 mins ago

Face the Facts: Waterbury Mayor Talks About Impact of Opioid Epidemic

new haven 21 mins ago

Face the Facts: New Haven Police Chief Talks About Promotion

Kate Wall: "I don't know. The issues with the primaries are usually if it's highly contested, which you know, as far as if this was a presidential preference primary, the turnout would probably be higher. We are not anticipating a huge turnout, there seems to be limited knowledge. So the primary, which is why this is great that you're doing this, we are appreciative that we can get the word out that the primaries are occurring, as you said August 9. It is posed to the Republican and the Democratic Parties, and that if you can't get to the polls, the absentee ballots are available."

Mike Hydeck: "So the deadline to get an absentee ballot in what? What can we tell people to put on their calendars?"

Kate Wall: "Sooner is better. They ballots became available on July 19. They will be available for anybody who comes into the office, who requests it through the mail, up until August 8th. But remember the turnaround time, and I'm so glad that you brought that up, is that it's usually about four or five days for the post office to be able to deliver the absentee ballot back to us. We also have the ballot boxes available in your town. Make sure you go to the right town. And we need the ballot back by eight o'clock on August 9th."

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

connecticut primariesvotingprimariesabsentee votingdeadlines
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us