Face the Facts: Looking at ways to solve the state's homelessness crisis

A new approach to housing the homeless in Connecticut is starting to gain some traction. We saw an initial example of it recently in New Haven.

Tiny houses were put behind the Amistad House to get men and women out of the cold and on their way to more permanent housing.

Now, state legislators are working on a statewide plan that's somewhat similar.

NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGraw, who is the co-sponsor of the bill.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Mike Hydeck: Good to have you here. How similar is the program in New Haven to this bill?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: It's fairly similar. I mean, I have to say when I filed the bill, it wasn't because I was thinking specifically about Rosette Village, I was thinking about the 1,000 people that are sleeping outside and the 4,000 people that we have in shelter. But it is a similar idea of temporary shelters on religious property.

Mike Hydeck: Pretty interesting. And one of the concerns in New Haven when that got done, they had the tiny houses, there were zoning concerns. They had to change the zoning laws in New Haven. Now we have to look at that on a statewide level. Is that part of this bill? And how do you try to go about doing that?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: It is part of this bill. And frankly, we've put in as-of-right zoning. And what that means is it's the same zoning that single families have across the state. You still have to meet building code, you still have to be within public health guidelines. But this way it makes it easier for these religious institutions to further their ministry, and have these shelters where they're already providing services to the unhoused. But they're able to now give them a shelter space as well.

Mike Hydeck: So when you looked at the tiny houses that were behind the Amistad in New Haven, first it was getting the zoning so they could put electrical out, they got that figured out. The code, they had to change the code. One of the things they didn't have there was a kitchen or a bathroom. Do you foresee that happening in these tiny homes? Or will this be the same and they use the kitchen and the bathroom in maybe the synagogue, the church or the mosque?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: So the way this works is that you'll have basically these tiny shelters, and the showering and the bathrooms and the kitchen are still inside of the religious institution. We think that's the best way to do it because we certainly want these organizations working with our CANs, our Community Action Networks. So that way, we make sure that these folks are getting transitioned to jobs, transitioned to more permanent housing. And we want to make sure that, you know, people are getting back on their feet, because that's ultimately the goal of having these shelters, is to work people towards getting out of these shelters and back on their feet.

Mike Hydeck: And we know since the pandemic, more and more people are homeless and inflation doesn't help that either. Moving forward, how do you try to pay for something like this? Do you try to garner federal money to do this? Would it be a line item in the state budget? Where do you go about paying for it?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: Well, currently in the way that Rosette did it, they actually raised their own money. So there isn't, this isn't asking for more state money. I certainly would like to see more state money going towards homelessness. I put in a bill to appropriations for $20 million so that we can have more consistent funding for all of our networks, and to make sure that our providers are getting what they need, and that they're spending the money, of course wisely. But we do have, like I said, 4,000 people in shelter, at least 1,000 outside right now. And our cold weather shelters are about to close. So we know we're going to have more unhoused folks and seeing the numbers rise of over 55 and the number of families, especially moms with kids, it's very scary.

Mike Hydeck: And addiction plays a part in this, too. So just trying to get them out of harm's way in that respect as well, too. A lack of affordable housing is not new in Connecticut. It's been an issue for a long time. And it harkens back to zoning and so many other issues. Is this a step in trying to make, you know, something whole that we've been working on for a really long time?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: I certainly hope so. I mean, it's one step. But you know, you have to think of it as a continuum. You know, obviously, homelessness is on the continuum of homelessness to housing. We need all kinds of housing, we need workforce housing, we need senior housing. I hear all the time from my constituents, we need housing for people with disabilities, you know. And mostly you hear, you know, 'Oh, my college student, they've graduated now, they'd actually like to get to one of these tens of thousands of jobs that we have open.'

Mike Hydeck: But they can't afford a house.

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: Right. And our businesses are saying the same thing. They need to be able to have this housing and so we're looking for more ways to do that. We've certainly seen some prefabricated situations where, you know, people are coming into towns with prefab solutions.

Mike Hydeck: That's happening in New Haven in some cases. But it doesn't necessarily guarantee an affordable price. That's the hard part, right. So if you look at some of the new apartments that are going up in any municipality, you can pick it, you pick New Haven, you can pick Bloomfield, some of them are really expensive, even just to rent.

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: Absolutely. And we do need market rate housing, but as you said, we need affordable housing. And so I think the governor has shared and we certainly have talked about at the legislature, we want towns to be picking where they're going to put their affordable housing, what fits for them. Maybe it's duplexes, maybe it's more multifamily, maybe it's, you know, infill housing. So we're hoping that you know, with some more carrots, and a few sticks, because the reality is some of the carrots have not worked over the years. So we want to make sure that we're doing this appropriately and in a measured way so that we can get more housing built here in Connecticut and with an eye on the environment and conservation as well.

Mike Hydeck: Of course, that has to factor in. So let's go back to the tiny houses for a second. Republican Doug Dubitsky from Chaplin says he would like to only see this in the eight biggest cities. So you're talking about New Haven, Hartford, Bridgeport, Waterbury and the like, because he thinks it could end up causing a rift in smaller towns. Maybe the towns in far Eastern Connecticut with a much, much less population. What's your response to that?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: Well, we did put a population threshold on this. I would have preferred it at 15,000. But we did negotiate it to 25,000. The reality is, is that in small towns, we like to believe that we don't have a homeless problem, because when people become homeless in our towns, they go to larger cities to get the services. There are services and there are some towns that are able to do this. And so with the population threshold of 25,000, and above, we are going to see opportunities outside of just the eight major cities too but, you know, house and shelter these folks who desperately need it. And that way, it keeps them connected to the communities they're from, and that provides long term success.