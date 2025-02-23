Face the Facts: Need for more affordable housing continues

Leaving money on the table is not something you want to do if you are struggling to pay your rent or your mortgage.

One study shows housing has gone up in Connecticut about 60% in the last five years. Soaring inflation and low housing stock are among the reasons state lawmakers are trying to come up with some solutions and make this a priority this session.

But how are they going to do it?

NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Representative Steve Weir (R-Hebron), who's on the Housing Committee.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Mike Hydeck: So this has been a challenge in Connecticut for a long time. Housing stock, affordable housing, doesn't matter if you're in Bridgeport or you're out in Hebron. There are different reasons why things are not getting built. There are several bills right now connected to housing on the table this session. House Bill 6944 is about affordable housing, and we're woefully behind. But in years past, we had a carrot and stick approach. The governor says, 'Well, we're going to give you all these credits and these and towns aren't doing it.' They just aren't. How do we solve that?

Rep. Steve Weir (R-Hebron): Yeah, this is my third year serving the legislature, and housing has been a hot topic. I serve on the Housing Committee.

Mike Hydeck: Yeah, you told me you were a real estate agent at some point.

Rep. Steve Weir (R-Hebron): At one point, way back, about 20 years ago, maybe 15 to 20 years ago. But, you know, Connecticut had historically, up until about COVID time, you know, there was a housing glut, really. I mean, housing prices were low, rents were moderate.

Mike Hydeck: Mortgages were really low.

Rep. Steve Weir (R-Hebron): Mortgage rates, but there was a lot of activity in the market, a lot of supply. And what we've seen now, with the mortgage rates creeping up, prices skyrocketing for both houses and rents, people are kind of staying put where they are. So you know, supply is down. People are not listing their houses on the market, and demand is up.

Mike Hydeck: So how do we compel cities and towns to either adjust their zoning so they get a little more high density housing, to get more units in a small place, and relieve that supply and demand quickly? They don't want to do it. Is there affordable housing in Hebron? Or can there be an option?

Rep. Steve Weir (R-Hebron): Well, I guess it depends on the definition of affordable housing, but the definition that's set for the set aside, we clearly don't meet the goals. And I would also say that our infrastructure we have, in fact, there's a proposal to build affordable housing in town. The limitation is water. They've been drilling. We have very limited public water supply, as do the other five towns. So my approach, and that of some of my colleagues, has been, let's not treat Bridgeport like Glastonbury, like Hebron, they're all different. I would like to see more of a carrot approach, where the state steps up and offers assistance, whether by grants, loans, bonding for infrastructure improvements, whereby we could improve the infrastructure for the towns that want it and are willing to take on that challenge.

Mike Hydeck: Should there be, one of the other things that we struggle with when it comes to housing in Connecticut, should there be stricter controls on out-of-state landlords? There's people in New York City that own apartment buildings in Hartford, if they're falling apart, they don't have to look the tenants in the eye, because they're not here. How do you feel about that?

Rep. Steve Weir (R-Hebron): Well, one of the proposals we're looking at is a registry that would give more, that would help identify who the landlords are, first of all, and second of all, give the local municipalities the ability to enforce with stricter regulation, fire marshal, the building official, can bring enforcement that way. I am not in support of a statewide mandate. Basically, there are plenty of out-of-state landlords. We want to attract capital investment from wherever it comes from, providing that they are quality landlords. We have local landlords who aren't doing right by their residents, and we have out-of-state landlords who are and who are not. So I don't want to paint a picture out of state. That seemed to be some of the arguments that we heard. But if we want to increase supply, we need to increase capital investment, and that can't, there's not enough in Connecticut. We need outside investment. We want to encourage that.

Mike Hydeck: So now also on the table this session is the no eviction bill that's up. So, no fault evictions. If I've been renting for 10 years and the landlord says, 'Look, I just don't want to renew your lease for my reasons, not your reasons.' How do you feel about that no eviction bill?

Rep. Steve Weir (R-Hebron): So I would say that the proponents have couched this as a lapse of time eviction, and what I would say is it's just a failure to renew the lease. And the property owner, the housing provider, the landlord, interchangeable, may decide that he or she wants to rent to a family member, may want to improve the property. And I've done work for a lot of landlords over the years whereby, basically the whole building, in order to do a major upgrade, whether it's HVAC or whatever it is, they're going to have to empty the building out.

Mike Hydeck: If there's no water, you can't live there.

Rep. Steve Weir (R-Hebron): Yeah. I mean, sometimes it may be unit by unit, but other times it's whole floors and the whole building. So I want to leave that power in, you know, that authority with the property owner, who owns the building. And in the case of a lease, everybody agrees to the terms when they sign the lease at the beginning. You know when it begins, when it ends, and what are the terms in between? And so, I think everybody has awareness, that lease, that's going to be up Feb. 1 or March 1, you know that 60 days in advance. I don't see a reason why the landlord has to give a reason to the resident why they're, he or she is being asked to move.