Face the Facts: Rep. Himes talks about firing of two top NSA officials

Should members of President Trump's National Security team be fired, like some Democrats were saying this week, for adding a journalist to a text chain detailing a bombing operation in Yemen?

Or was that just an oversight that can be fixed, like some of the Trump administration contend?

NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Congressman Jim Himes. The Democrat is on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Mike Hydeck: Well, that was flipped on its head this week, wasn't it? Several members of the National Security Council were fired. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is being investigated by Pentagon inspector general. What do you make of all this?

Jim Himes: Well, it's really concerning, Mike, and thanks for having me on. It's really concerning because, you know, I was worried before the firing of these national security council people, you know, not that I necessarily agree with their points of view or think they're amazing. But when a right wing influencer, Laura Loomer, wanders in, by the way, right wing influencer who is a conspiracy theory person, wanders in, and the next thing you know, there are firings at the highest level of our national security apparatus, that's a problem. Of course, late last night, we learned that the director of the National Security Agency, one of our most important elements of the intelligence community, is fired, maybe because of Laura Loomer. And you know, this builds on some real misgivings I'd had in the last couple of weeks, because, you know, they're doing the Elon Musk chainsaw thing to the CIA, to the Defense Intelligence Agency, to the National Security Agency. They are firing people without regards to competence, their levels of training. And in this world, you know, in this world, it's not just that you don't get your phone call answered by the Social Security Administration. You take your eye off the ball of terrorism or off of fentanyl, and terrible, terrible things happen. And you know, I'm really, really worried that the just absolutely ludicrous way that the Trump administration has, you know, gone about their personnel changes in the intelligence community is going to lead to very real tragedy for the American people.

Mike Hydeck: Is it, to play devil's advocate for a moment, he claims in his first term that every time he tried to do something, people slow rolled it and they tried to stop him from achieving his goals. One, do you think that's why he's doing it this way? Two, the criticism, though, is he's breaking things that he doesn't know how to fix. How do you marry the two of those?

Jim Himes: Well, I'm sure he's frustrated, you know, and you see him taking this out on the courts. And the reason he's frustrated is not because the CIA or the NSA did anything in his first term other than serve him. That's what their job is, to provide him with good information. He's frustrated. Donald Trump is frustrated, and I think we know this because he's not a king, right? The courts tell him no. Every once in a while the Congress, not lately, but the Congress will tell him no. Because in this country, we have a system of checks and balances in which the President of the United States is not a monarch. And I know that that's deeply frustrating to him, and if he wants to take that out on his people or whatever else you know, fine, let him take it out on his people. But when you damage the intelligence collection capability of the NSA or the CIA or whatever it is, you increase the probability that we are going to suffer a terrorist attack, or that fentanyl is going to get through, or that the Chinese are going to do something and we don't know about it. That's what's at stake here.

Mike Hydeck: To that end, the Pentagon recently had sent out a warning against using the Signal app. Defense Secretary and the Intelligence Director ended up using it anyway. What does that say about their communication with the agencies they're leading?

Jim Himes: Well, you can draw two conclusions from the fact that a reporter was invited onto one of the most sensitive conversations that the United States Government will ever have. You know, deliberations prior to a military strike. Again, let me say it again, to which a reporter was inadvertently invited. What does that say to you about the competence and the capability of the people who are advising the president on issues of nuclear weapons, on issues of life and death, of issues of committing our military around the world? This is a clown car, and again, that may have bad repercussions when we're talking about the Department of Education or Social Security. It can have very quickly lethal implications when we're talking about CIA and NSA and the other organizations that help keep this country safe 24/7.

Mike Hydeck: We learned this week, sweeping tariffs. They're hitting the economy hard on Thursday and again on Friday. Is that going to have an impact on national security as well? If you look forward to some of the defense contractors and the work they're doing, they need supplies to build some of these sensitive things that we surveil, people with, bombing, planes, things like that.

Jim Himes: Yeah. So, I mean, we're going to see, not a one-two punch, but a one-two-three punch. We've already seen one, which is absolute devastation in the stock markets. For god's sake, do not look at what just happened to your 401 K or your retirement plans. Thank you, Donald Trump. The next shoe to drop, of course, is the fact that we're going to see countervailing tariffs from our allies, from Canada, from the UK, China has already put on allies. So we're going to start to see unemployment in the bourbon industry. And companies like you know that export a lot of stuff, like Harley Davidson. And then the third of course, is, you know, eventually the economy is going to slow down. And when you have a slow economy, you're exactly right. It makes it harder to produce those things you need to do to keep the American people prosperous, but also to produce those things that we need to keep the country safe. And by the way, I mean, talk about safety here. What do you think the head of China, Xi Jinping, or Vladimir Putin or the malas in Iran are thinking as they watch the United States government disassemble the United States economy, disassemble its you know, intelligence community. Put in place a Fox News host to top the, atop the Pentagon. I don't know what sort of bad designs all of those people have on us. But, man, they could not have gotten luckier.

Mike Hydeck: Congressman Jim Himes, we have to leave it. There are so many more questions I have for you. I'd like to have you back.