Face the Facts: Sen. Needleman reacts to lawsuit against PURA

People are fed up with the soaring price of power, and Connecticut lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are doing their best to work on solutions.

This week, we learned the power companies are suing the chair of the state regulatory authority on how the rates are decided.

NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Senator Norm Needleman (D-Essex) about it.

Mike Hydeck: Good to see you again, co-chair of the energy and technology committee. So why are they suing PURA?

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Norm Needleman: They're suing PURA because they're trying to hold onto the greedy, ill gotten gain profits, and I have to say, the title of the article, which is, they're suing to lower rates. They're suing to keep rates high. PURA has worked collaboratively. They're trying a lawsuit on a technical issue that's probably not going to get them anywhere. They're doing it just as the chair's confirmation and former representative Arconti's confirmation is coming up, as a distraction. Nobody has done more to hold utilities accountable than the current leadership at PURA. And most of the decisions, quite honestly, have been unanimous. Every member of the authority can access all the information that they need. And remember, I have been there for six years, passed two major bills, fully bipartisan, to hold those utilities accountable, and they're recoiling in the face of massive losses in their unregulated businesses. All they want to do is talk about the regulator. And Eversource lost $2.4 billion and was scrambling for cash.

Mike Hydeck: And you say that's their unregulated business that they're losing. So is that their investments in wind, things like that, is that what you're talking about?

Norm Needleman: They lost it in the wind. Avangrid has a larger unregulated portfolio than Eversource. I think Eversource, instead of dipping their toe in the water of an unregulated business, went head first.

Mike Hydeck: So now their contention also they say, "Look, you know, this board could have as many as five regulators on it." That would increase their chances of having a decision maybe tip in their direction. Now, there's what, two, and Governor Lamont has power to appoint more, but that seems to be stalled.

Norm Needleman: I think that three is the right number. I think we're going to introduce legislation to go back to three. It was added in an implementer bill to go to five in 2019. They were never appointed. They should never be appointed. Three is the right number, as long as there are three working commissioners who are capable of doing the job full time.

Mike Hydeck: So why is three the right number, do you think?

Norm Needleman: I think that because if you have a small agency, it's not like the Supreme Court, where you have your own clerks and you have your own staff. This is an issue of how much time should the chair be working on getting consensus versus doing the work? And I think that in an agency of this size, you want the chair doing a lot of the work.

Mike Hydeck: So she's reading the legal briefs. She's reading financial statements, she's reading complaints.

Norm Needleman: And they should all be doing that. Yes, they should all be doing that equally. And then come to their opinions, and they have not been unanimous. For an example, the RAM adjustment that went into effect on July 1.

Mike Hydeck: RAM is what?

Norm Needleman: Rate Adjustment Mechanism, that led to the spike in the bill in July, was not a unanimous decision. Two out of the three members wanted to amortize it over 10 months, because of the utilities' pressure to do it in a short amount of time. She wanted to do it over two or three years, would have had a much lower impact on the electric rate.

Mike Hydeck: So basically, this is money the electric companies put out for infrastructure, all that other stuff, and they're supposed to get paid back from the state. The state wanted to do it over three years. They wanted, like, give us the money now.

Norm Needleman: Yes. I would argue, because they needed the cash.

Mike Hydeck: So look, rates are what everybody cares about. They don't care about these court cases. They want to look at their bill and go, I don't want to pay $1,000 for power. What happens this session to move the needle on that?

Norm Needleman: So we're working on a broad array of proposals. I'm trying to do everything I can to be as inclusive as I have been in the past. Senate Bill 7 and Take Back our Grid Act had a lot of Republican ideas in them. We will do the same thing this year. We're going to do what we can. But I have to remind everybody that New England is at the end of the pipeline. If you read any of the studies, it's not Connecticut that's the most expensive. It's the Northeast is the most expensive, and it has to do with fuel mix and and where we get our energy from.

Mike Hydeck: It comes from far away, right? It doesn't come, it's not off the coast of Connecticut.

Norm Needleman: Some of it comes through the pipeline. Some of it comes down from Canada. In all cases, all of New England are typically in the top 10 most expensive. But I do want to say that New England's efforts, Connecticut's in particular, for energy efficiency, the money that we've invested in lowering usage has had a great effect on actually keeping the average ratepayer cost of their bill lower than in many, many other states.

Mike Hydeck: Still feels expensive, Norm. Still feels really expensive. Is nuclear going to be a part of the solution moving in?

Norm Needleman: I think nuclear is part of a longer term solution. And I wasn't in the legislature when we passed the bill to protect Millstone. But Millstone is a key asset. The amount that we pay Millstone for their energy, it's a fixed price. It's a hedge. Sometimes we make money on it, sometimes we don't. I think we need that energy, and we need to build new energy sources. And I'm open to all options here. I just think that new energy is going to cost more than existing supply. And actually, the demand for new energy is in the future, not today. So we just have to get it as inexpensive as we can.

Mike Hydeck: I have a little less than a minute. Republicans want to take the public benefits charge, put it in the budgetary situation. So PURA or anybody else can't say, "Look, we're going to pay X amount for vehicle chargers, and you just got to pay it, instead of having the whole General Assembly vote on it," and say, "Maybe we should allocate this much." What do you think about taking the public benefits and putting in the budget process?

Norm Needleman: I think in almost every case, it's a ridiculous idea because most of it has to do with how much energy you use, and all, these are things that have been in the bill for, you know, 40 years on that side of the bill. We actually separated it out, but it was always assigned to the distribution side of the bill and corrected. A lot of them are rate adjusting mechanism things that don't belong in the budget. The possibility that one to two of the items, maybe we should look at going through bonding, I'm open to that, but, but generally speaking, I think that the whole thing is political and not practical.