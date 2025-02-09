Face the Facts: Sen. Somers talks about Lamont's two-year budget proposal

Senator Heather Somers (R-Groton) is talking about Governor Ned Lamont's $55.2 billion budget proposal.

Somers calls it a "maintenance budget" and explains why Republicans oppose the pre-K endowment and removing the cap on corporate taxes.

Mike Hydeck: First, let's get your take on the governor's two-year proposal.

Heather Somers: Well, you know when I looked at the budget, now we're just getting into the details of it now. It's really, I would call it a maintenance budget. There's nothing super exciting about it, but it does have the largest corporate tax increase that we've seen in over a decade. We are shifting money off budget into, I'll call it an endowment slush account. So we're not being really transparent and honest with the taxpayers. You know, we have fiscal guardrails. This is a way around the fiscal guardrails by moving some of the surplus off budget into an endowment.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Mike Hydeck: Each administration, to be fair, has done several, even before Governor Lamont. Malloy did it. Other governors did, too.

Heather Somers: Right, but again, when Malloy was our governor, we were looking at massive deficits and tax increases, and we don't want to go back there again. I don't think that citizens of Connecticut want to look at tax increases every year, and because we had the discipline in 2017 and 2018, when we were 18-18, in the Senate, we had an ability to put in these guardrails. Now that, you know, we might be short on the ability to spend or spending cap is there, we have Democrats wanting to go against our guardrails and move things off budget, which is how we got into the situation that we got into.

Mike Hydeck: So when you say the biggest corporate tax increase in a while, where, who does that hit? Are you talking about the hospitals?

Heather Somers: No, I mean, that's a separate issue. We also have a hospital problem that we're going to have to deal with. No, it's the unitary tax in the state of Connecticut. We're not sure. We're trying to get the list of who it affects.

Mike Hydeck: For people who don't know what unitary tax is, what is that?

Heather Somers: That is a corporate tax that has been frozen for certain companies so that they will stay here in the state of Connecticut. Now we think it's going to affect about 25 of our largest companies here in Connecticut, our largest employers. We haven't seen the list.

Mike Hydeck: So that could be Aetna, could be EB.

Heather Somers: Exactly, and that is the tax that forced GE to leave the state. So we have to be very cautious as far as that's concerned. There's also, you know, one particular revenue stream of $8.3 million. That is two companies that get a tax deferral and that is going to come back in. So I don't know who those companies are. What we have to be cautious about is, do these companies have the ability to walk? You know, if we lose our highest taxpayers and our highest employers, we're not losing just the company, but we're losing all the money from payroll tax, etc. So we haven't seen the list. We've asked for it. It wasn't available to us when this was presented, the budget was presented. But there's a lot of gimmicks in this budget. You know, the idea that we are going to provide universal pre-K with this endowment. The reality is, we're taking $300 million of surplus funds that normally would go into our budget revenue account, and that, coupled with a volatility cap, would be used to pay down our debt. Now our debt is probably at 8.5%, so we are taking that money and not paying down the debt and putting in like, an account off of the budget where, if we invest it, maybe we'll get two or 3%. I'm not sure that makes sense. But we've already paid down the debt year after year after year. We're continuing to continuing to do that. But we still have a lot to go.

Mike Hydeck: Of course. But he's not going to forgo paying down that debt, he's still gonna be paying down that debt.

Heather Somers: A very small amount. But I will tell you, by paying down the debt that we have, that frees up about $700 million for us to use in our budget. So it has a direct effect. And by not doing that, it's about $3.2 billion for taxpayers that they're going to be paying in interest over 25 years. So you have to look at it, you know, over the term, to see if that's the right approach. Now this $300 million is going to sit in this endowment, plus another $300 million from the volatility cap. So we have about $600 million there. And the governor has said that the Office of Child Advocacy, Office of Early Education, would be able to use $30 million out of that to start a program.

Mike Hydeck: So 10% right?

Heather Somers: Right, of the 300 right? So $30 million we could have found in the budget, right? But instead, we're doing this all off budget to create this new fund.

Mike Hydeck: He's trying to take a longitudinal approach, though, right? So it should be in the years to come.

Heather Somers: We have to be cautious. In the past, we have not been disciplined, and those accounts have been swept.

Mike Hydeck: Can there be guardrails put, that's an overused term. Can there be something that stops it, a lock box or something?

Heather Somers: Well, we have guardrails on our STF. We had guard rails that, we have guard rails now, we're violating our guardrails to create something else that you want to put guardrails on. So. And the other thing is, you know, I believe in pre-K. I think it's very important. I think education is one of our core messages that we need to do as government, right?

Mike Hydeck: He's trying to fund children, whether it's pre-K, whether it's a right for a daycare slot, whether it's more education for local municipalities, how do we do it? If we need to do that, which everybody agrees we do, how do we do it?

Heather Somers: Well, I will say we need to be able to have a conversation, right, instead of just having sweeping changes. And the reality is, we have about 44,000 students that would qualify for pre-K, and this money is only going to be used for 12,000 of them, right? And I get over time, we want to do this. But, you know, we heard that we are not cutting education, but some of our smaller rural towns will see a decrease in their education funding. There are other ways to do this that we should have been able to have a conversation with all parties involved. I mean, we could look at things like writing your daycare off of your state income tax. And it's the same thing for energy. We have no plan from the other side as far as what they want to do for energy costs, that's the number one thing that we're hearing.