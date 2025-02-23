Face the Facts: Discussing special education funding

We know here in Connecticut, the number of students with disabilities continues to grow, and so does the cost of the services they need to complete their education.

This week, we learned state lawmakers are looking to pump $40 million in immediate funding to help cities and towns with their cost overruns here.

But is it enough? And does there need to be a more comprehensive solution?

NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Brian O'Connor from the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities about some of the solutions.

Mike Hydeck: For those of you not familiar, Connecticut Conferences of Municipalities helps cities and towns have their voices heard in the state capitol. So school funding is the biggest budget item for the state, not to mention each town and city. How much of an impact does special education have on that budget for schools?

Brian O'Connor: It's huge. In looking at different school districts, it could be anywhere from 20% of the budget up to 30% of their regular education budget.

Mike Hydeck: So if you have a significant amount of kids with special needs, that's a big chunk of your budget right away. There's something called, on the state level, called the excessive cost sharing grant, where the state sends money to towns if they have overruns to try to help with their budget. How does that work for cities and towns? And does it need to change? Or does it need to be adjusted?

Brian O'Connor: It definitely needs to change. I think right now they just need to kind of lay it out there, it's about four and a half times the regular cost per pupil. So let's say the average cost is $20,000 per pupil. It'll be about $90,000. So $90,001, the state would kick in at that point in time. Other than that, the local municipality or school district is responsible up to that $90,000 mark.

Mike Hydeck: Right, so it could be $89,000 comes out of the pocket of the school district and the state picks up the next $1,000. So lawmakers are looking to try to, you know, help with the cost of education in the budget. Where's that process? And do you view it as something that's going to happen this session, or do you think it's going to stretch out over several?

Brian O'Connor: Well, the immediate, the way the legislature is going to address it is they're planning to spend $40 million. This Monday, actually, there's going to be a session on it. But that's still inadequate. We appreciate it. Because the way it's working right now, I just described the four and a half times per pupil cost. It's been prorated down, you know, based on, you know, notwithstanding language, there's a cap, basically, that towns are only getting 65% of that. So just to give you an example, in 2024, the state paid out about $180 million for special education.

Mike Hydeck: And that's across the whole state?

Brian O'Connor: Yeah, but what was actually put in or actually registered with the towns, was about $280 or $260 million. So you're at an $80 million shortfall. That was last year. So we anticipate some of those costs. That $40 million is probably going to cut the real need in half. But I've heard estimates up to $100 million this year.

Mike Hydeck: A $100 million shortfall?

Brian O'Connor: Yeah, because right now, I think, based on the tiers, it's anywhere between 60 and 65% of every dollar you're supposed to receive. If you were to max out, you're only going to get 65 cents on the dollar.

Mike Hydeck: So if, for some reason, my city or town cannot provide services to my daughter or my son, the state helps them get some sort of, so if we have to go to a private school that does provide the services, the state kicks into that. Is that different from what you just described?

Brian O'Connor: It's not different, no. So if there's an outplacement, and those costs have been going up dramatically. We've actually seen, I believe, out-of-district has actually gone down. It's kind of even, but it's gone down almost a percentage point from, I think, like 5 to 10, years ago. But the costs have gone up astronomical. Whether it's a for-profit that's providing the services or the local RESC, or Regional Education Center.

Mike Hydeck: So as this debate started, some of the superintendents and some of the people in some of the unions were like, 'Look, is there a way that we can share services?' So if we have two kids who have severe special needs in this town and we have three in this town, can we not combine? Is that on the table for you? Are you encouraging lawmakers to look for that?

Brian O'Connor: We totally support that. We think that, you know, basically creating a regional center of excellence for special education, we think that is appropriate. It's a good use of time and resources. You know, you have transportation costs. You know, if we can combine some of that so one district is driving them up, but, you know, they share that responsibility or cost, it'll actually make it more efficient, but also less costly.

Mike Hydeck: Now you have you have these cities and towns so concerned about these cost overruns. What solutions are you suggesting to state lawmakers? Are you going right after the volatility cap? What are some of the things you're trying to ask them to do?

Brian O'Connor: To loosen it? Yes. I think one of the things that we really want to promote, and there seems to be a growing consensus at the legislature, is actually put a weight in for special education within the regular education cost sharing grant.

Mike Hydeck: Okay, a weight as in it like a certain percentage?

Brian O'Connor: Per pupil.