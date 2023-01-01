Face the Facts: Starting the Monumental Task of Replacing Lead Water Lines Across the State

The Department of Public Health and the state’s water utilities are beginning the monumental task of replacing lead water lines, but first, they have to locate them all. DPH Drinking Water Section Chief Lori Mathieu explains how they’ll do it.

Mike Hydeck: Study after study shows drinking water coming from lead pipes can lead to things like brain damage and kidney damage and children are especially vulnerable. However, finding and getting rid of those pipes that have been in the ground nearly 100 years in some cases is a monumental task. But now Connecticut is getting more than $100 million to get that project started. So when will the shovels actually hit the dirt? Lori Mathieu is one of the people digging into those decades old problems. She's the Public Health Section Chief at the State Department of Health. Ms. Mathieu, welcome to Face the Facts.

Lori Mathieu: Thank you. And thank you for inviting the Department of Public Health.

Mike Hydeck: So when I had a discussion with family and friends about this over the break, they said 'wow, there's still really lead pipes in the ground in Connecticut? How big of a concern is that here in our state?'

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lori Mathieu: Well, to to define the numbers, we don't have the exact numbers at this point. There's a federal law that just passed last year through the EPA that requires an inventory to be conducted across our state for our regulated public water systems. And in Connecticut, we have over 2,400 public water systems, if you can imagine in a small state that many, but there was about 1,000 of those water systems that have to conduct an inventory. And to get this work done, it's going to be a tremendous effort by those those 1,000 water systems. And the requirement, the federal requirement requires that an inventory is conducted and sent to the Department of Public Health who is the, we're the regulators of these public water systems and responsible to gather the information by October of 2024. And that's the federal law requirement that was signed into law by President Biden through EPA at the end of last year.

Mike Hydeck: How do you do inventory of something that's underground? Are you digging things up? Are you looking at schematics? Are you guessing? Is there modeling? How do you do it?

Lori Mathieu: All of what you just said. So the water systems, ever since the events of Flint, Michigan, it became very clear across the country that this work has to be conducted along with with changing the federal law. So there are the larger water systems, in our state there's about 80 of the larger systems in our state that serve over 1,000 people. Systems like the MDC that serves the Greater Hartford area, the Regional Water Authority that serves the greater New Haven area, they have been doing this work systematically, but not… they have been doing a lot of work. If you find a lead service line, if obviously, there's main breaks, there's new construction, that happens all the time. If they find lead, most of them are removing it over time. But with this effort, there is a concerted effort to actually take a very close look at the information that you might have. There's things known as tap cards, which came from way back in the early 1900s, or even the 1880s, where you had literally index cards that would write down the location of a service line, it would write down the material makeup of that service line. Literally some of our utilities are looking up those tap cards and putting that information together in a data system. And they're also doing some modeling. We understand there's a number of companies out there that are being hired to help model, based upon whatever information you could gather, model, where these lead service lines could be.

Mike Hydeck: Let me interrupt you real quick for a second. Let's talk about, say my house has lead coming from my curb into my house. And there's lead going to the street to the supply line. Do I, am I responsible as the homeowner for the part that goes to my house? Or is the whole system taken care of by the federal money?

Lori Mathieu: The whole, the whole… first first and foremost inventory is required. So the water utility, the public water system, is responsible to find and identify details on that lead on that line. Is it lead, is it partially lead? And then also understand the ownership of that line. Some of these lines are, could be very long, and it could be within your private property. Or it could be partially under the road. So some utilities, it gets complicated quick here because some utilities, some cities, it's different. In some cases, the line is partially owned by the utility. In other cases, it is fully owned by the utility. In other cases, it's fully owned by the private homeowner.

Mike Hydeck: Oh, so this is going to be really simple to figure out. Goodness gracious.

Lori Mathieu: There's a lot there's a lot to it. And it's going to take time and this inventory does not exist. We, after Flint, Michigan, as a department of public health, started some work and we have an inventory, an informal inventory right now of about 18,000 possible potential lead service lines. But what has to be done is, like as you noticed, some confirmation of this information and that information all has to be given to our department, the inventory, by again October of 2024.

Mike Hydeck: All right, we gotta leave it there. There's so much more. I want to have you back when this gets underway, when the shovels start hitting the dirt so we can talk a little bit more about this. Lori Mathieu, Public Health Section Chief for the Department of Public Health, thanks so much for joining us on Face the Facts.

Lori Mathieu: Thank you. Thank you for having the department.