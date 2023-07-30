Face the Facts: What to expect with early voting in Connecticut

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas joins Mike Hydeck to discuss early voting and the plans to upgrade our voting systems.

Mike Hydeck: Connecticut is one of the last states in the country to adopt some form of early voting. And now that it's on the horizon, is Connecticut ready? And what about getting those new voting machines now that the 2024 presidential election is getting closer? Well, joining me now is the person in charge of making all of these things happen, maybe before the 2024 election. Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, welcome to Face the Facts. Good to see you.

Stephanie Thomas: Thank you. Happy to be here.

Mike Hydeck: Nice to see you in person. So let's start with early voting. Just remind people because we do things slowly in our state, as we know the land of steady habits, what are the parameters for both a primary and a general?

Stephanie Thomas: Sure. So early voting finally adopted, so for a primary election, a seven day period, and for a general election, 14 days, but not effective until 2024. So this year, people will still have to go on Election Day or if they're eligible, ask for an absentee ballot.

Mike Hydeck: So the goal is to roll all this out before the 2024 election. One of the concerns that's always been, or the pushback whenever this was brought up, how do we staff it? How do we pay for the staffing? Have we figured that out?

Stephanie Thomas: We're working on it. The good news is we passed it, which I think many voters wanted. So now our office will certainly help every town staff it by helping to recruit poll workers. In terms of paying for it, the legislature passed the minimal budget for the next fiscal year, but nothing for the presidential election. So I'm hopeful the budget can be adjusted next year to make sure that all the costs don't fall on the towns.

Mike Hydeck: So in other states where I've lived before coming home to Connecticut, I was able to walk in, in that time, there was only like three or four people in there. It wasn't like all of us came in early voting. It's not like you're standing in a line of 25 people when you're early voting, it's just one or two. So it doesn't seem like staffing should be that big of a deal, or am I wrong here?

Stephanie Thomas: I mean, no, I think you're right. And I think we're going to find out we have no data. We have data from other states, but we don't know how Connecticut voters will respond. So in 2024 we'll be paying attention. Towns will need to see where they need to make adjustments. But with a two week period, for example, you're not going to get as many people as you see on Election Day at a polling place. It just has not played out that way anywhere.

Mike Hydeck: And we have a bevy of states to ask for that data because we're one of the last ever. We could pick, no matter what big state, small state. All right, so as you alluded to, oftentimes, poll workers are retirees. Some of them age out, some of them just don't want to do it anymore. Is it difficult to recruit and how do you kind of put together recruiting push to bring people in?

Stephanie Thomas: Well, I don't think it's difficult. I think a lot of people don't know they can do it. You know, we have no public education money, usually, allocated in Connecticut, and next year will be no different. So it's really up to the town.

Mike Hydeck: Public education for voters.

Stephanie Thomas: To even do an ad campaign around. So no one knows. So it's very word of mouth. I'm hopeful again, with a mid year adjustment, we can get some funding so that we can do a campaign to help the towns out.

Mike Hydeck: And how do you do a campaign like that? You're not going to do it on Instagram? Because if you're trying to find retirees, chances are they're not going to see it. So does it have to be television or radio, that kind of thing?

Stephanie Thomas: Um, yes. Television, everything. It has to be everything because I don't think we should just be aiming for retirees. With the early voting period, unlike Election Day, which is a weekday, we have early voting on the weekends, etc. We can open up the pool to a broader group of people.

Mike Hydeck: Maybe university students or something like that.

Stephanie Thomas: Like lawyers, etc.

Mike Hydeck: Lawyers. Okay. So oftentimes, your predecessor Denise Merrill would talk about, because our machines, our voting machines weren't hooked up to the internet, we were safeguarded against some of hackers and things like that, Russian influence in the last election that everybody was talking about, right? But it was more difficult then for bad intentions to get through. The machines that we have are kind of at a point where we can't even get parts for them anymore, right? Is that correct? So what do we do next?

Stephanie Thomas: That is correct. We buy new ones.

Mike Hydeck: We hopefully buy new ones. Right.

Stephanie Thomas: The good news is the legislature has understood how urgent the need is and they passed some funding. So now we just need the bonding commission to realize that we're up against the clock and release the funding.

Mike Hydeck: Okay. And so the governor is, you know, in charge of the bonding commission, are they having a meeting soon? Where does that stand?

Stephanie Thomas: I'm not sure so they are able to have a meeting once a month. So I heard the July meeting is canceled, probably due to vacation schedules. But obviously we have a lot of work to do from that meeting date. Issue an RFP, train people, buy the equipment, etc. So I'm hopeful that they realize we're up against the clock. We have a huge turnout. Some towns in Connecticut get 90 percent turnout in their presidential election. Yes, that is like best in class across the country. So I don't think we want to risk, it's not a matter of if the machines will fail, but when. And it doesn't stop what happens. Towns can always hand count. There are emergency procedures if a machine goes down, but I don't think Connecticut wants to run its elections that way.

Mike Hydeck: So yeah, so from our perspective, it'd be a little bit selfish. If we get these new machines, are we going to get results faster? Because we'd love to report the results but we want them to be accurate.

Stephanie Thomas: We can. That will definitely speed it up. Sometimes the slowdown is for a good reason. Registrars are doing a second count, the results don't match all the checks and balances that are in place. But the machines will make it much more likely.

Mike Hydeck: For all of us, we hope it gets done. Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas, thanks for joining us on Face the Facts.

Stephanie Thomas: Thank you.