Face the Facts: What to know about the Freedom of Information Act in Conn.

Mike Hydeck: When does the public's right to know outweigh other factors like privacy or public safety? Or are they even at odds? Maybe they're actually linked sometimes. The Connecticut Mirror and the New London Day are part of a lawsuit seeking more information on a recent Connecticut State Police audit on traffic stops. Also the Hartford Courant filed a Freedom of Information request about the death inside a psychiatric hospital of a patient, when their request went to the state Supreme Court. So how to all these cases get decided and move through the system? And is it really your right to know? To shed some light on the process, joining me now is Mitch Perlman. He's a former director of the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission. Mr. Perlman, welcome to Face the Facts.

Mitch Pearlman: Happy to be here.

Mike Hydeck: Mr. Perlman also sits on the board of the Connecticut Mirror that filed that aforementioned lawsuit, but he knows the process and that's why we wanted to have him on. Let's start with the effort of media outlets requesting to see the list of names of the state troopers who are part of that audit. That audit claimed that they falsified data on tens of thousands of traffic tickets. The police union says if that list of names comes out, the officers in their families, their safety would be in jeopardy. Is that balanced against the public right to know and how police is using their authority? So what happens next? How is this decided and how does it move forward?

Mitch Pearlman: Well, we'll have to wait and see. But there is a doctrine, of course, as established in, in our law, that cases involving access to government records, as this case appears to be, is to be handled in the first instance, by the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission. There's a legal doctrine called primary jurisdiction, which means that courts do not have the right to hear cases initially, that are by statute set forth to be administered and enforced by an executive branch agency, such as the commission. So my guess is that the case will be thrown out of court and then have to be decided on its merits. That is if the records are not given out beforehand by the Freedom of Information Commission.

Mike Hydeck: And so the Freedom of Information Commission makes their decision. Is that a final decision? Or is there a process to appeal after that, say, the state troopers are like, look, we're still not giving you the information. What happens there? Is there an appeal process?

Mitch Pearlman: Yes, there is. I mean, the Freedom of Information Commission administrative process is really the first step after a person has been denied access to the records. Now, as I understand it, and my information is only from media outlets, is that there is some question as to whether the public agencies involved will actually voluntarily disclose it. And that's perhaps the reason why the police union decided to go to try to go to court. But the key feature here is that these are not records that belong to the police officers. These are records that belong to a government agency, and the government agency, as long as it's not prohibited by law, must disclose them under the FOI Act. So if the agency believes that they are required to disclose it, because there is no applicable exception, then that's the end of the case.

Mike Hydeck: The police would try to get an injunction in the courts, but they could actually even be released before it gets the court, you think?

Mitch Pearlman: If the agency decides to do so. But I'm not sure if that's the case because it seems to be some conflicting media reports about that. And I think that's what they were they're afraid of. But if it is withheld by the agency that has it, these records, then the Freedom of Information Commission is the first step. And anyone who is disappointed in the decision of the commission has a right to appeal to the Superior Court, and then the appellate court in Connecticut. And if the loser at that point still is unsatisfied they can ask the Supreme Court of Connecticut to hear the case. But that's up to the court to grant. They have two intermediate rights of appeal after an adverse Freedom of Information Commission decision.

Mike Hydeck: Okay, so let's switch to the Whiting Psychiatric Hospital, another media report here. They're facing a similar situation. They're trying to keep some records private. It's been reported that officials at the Middletown facility want the records of a patient's death in that facility sealed from journalists. They say federal HIPAA laws give them the power to do that. Would this be a tougher case to try to get those records released? Do you think?

Mitch Pearlman: No, I think the ballgame is over. The Supreme Court has issued a ruling. It was a split decision. And it was four to two, even though I think five justices agree that that the records must be disclosed. And it's a very well reasoned decision on both the part of the majority and the dissenters. But I think the key thing that the majority of the court decided in favor of disclosure, is that they and, this is a quote from the decision itself by the Supreme Court. It said, "We must also acknowledge the unfortunate reality that governmental secrecy can be used to conceal governmental abuse, corruption and neglect." And so what they're basically saying is, that's the reason why we have a Freedom of Information Act, and that government secrecy should be very narrowly construed to prevent these kinds of possibilities. And on balance in this case, the majority the Supreme Court found that the records must be disclosed, because the exceptions that were cited by the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services that didn't hold up under scrutiny.