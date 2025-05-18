Face the Facts: Why homeschooling regulations won't be taken up this session

Sen. Paul Cicarella (R-North Haven) sits down with Mike Hydeck to discuss homeschooling regulations in our state. The legislature decided not to take it up this session after thousands of people showed up at the Capitol to express their opposition to placing more oversight on homeschooling.

We ask Sen. Cicarella and why he sides with the parents who spoke out, and whether the issue could resurface next year.

Mike Hydeck: It's not going to be on the table this session. But does that mean homeschooling should not be reviewed in the future, as well? Connecticut is considered one of the most lenient states when it comes to overseeing homeschooling. When it was clear that it wouldn't be part of the session, in this bill, Republicans celebrated, calling it a team effort, to shelve it for now. Joining me now is Senator Paul Cicarella, Republican from Wallingford, Chief Deputy in the Senate. Good to see you, my friend. When you think about this, why was it important to this issue to set it aside?

Paul Cicarella: Well, it's unfortunate we see this a lot up at the Capitol, a small problem or an isolated issue, and a very large bill to address it .And it affects a lot of people, and all too often, in too many negative ways. The unintended consequence is a huge concern when legislation is being proposed.

Mike Hydeck: So overall, we've said that the majority of homeschooling families do just fine. Their kids are taken care of, that kind of thing. And do you think this is too small of a population, or is that sort of?

Paul Cicarella: No. It's an isolated issue. What we saw in Waterbury is terrible. It's horrific. But we need to address the ability to solve those problems with the agencies and what we have now, and not over regulate a group of people that have been homeschooling their children with great success. The numbers of homeschooled children that go off to college. It's wonderful. And we're going to come in and over regulate and create more burden. And I think that's a huge problem. And the parents were very concerned about having that role of the government and the parent being so active. There shouldn't be a dual parenting; it's the parents job.

Mike Hydeck: The Department of Children and Families played a role of this young person falling through the cracks all those years ago, when that case was being reviewed. How should that be looked at moving forward? Should DCF get more case workers? Does there need to be further investigation of this issue? What do you think should happen there?

Paul Cicarella: A combination of those things. My understanding, the principal, the Board of Education at the time made complaints. There was investigations, but they fell through the cracks. We see that often. We should start with looking at the policies that are in place with DCF. There's still a work from home policy. We should study how that's affecting the children that are possibly being neglected or abused. And we should have really focused on the agencies that failed this individual from Waterbury and again, not roping in a bunch of parents just trying to home school their children.

Mike Hydeck: Child advocates say in some cases, in some cases, abuse or neglect can take place when a child is home schooled. They contend that some of the reason why they're taken out of school and home schooled. How does that get addressed, do you think? If that is indeed true, how does that get addressed?

Paul Cicarella: Sure. So there are so many mandated reporters. If there is an issue, the child is going to be seeing a doctor. They have after school events, after homeschool events. There's neighbors. If there's concerns, people make a call, which is anonymous, to DCF, and there'll be an investigation. So I would say 99% of the homeschooled children, their parents are doing the right thing. They're doing what they think is best for the child. And if there is a small population of children being homeschooled that are possibly being abused, we should look into that. But let's not lump everybody into one category, and we see that all too often.

Mike Hydeck: So should there, moving forward, be any requirements added to homeschooling, whether it's just a once a year check in to make sure your child is going along with their math skills or going along with their English skills? That's what the child advocate is looking to see. I'm just trying to get your impression on it.

Paul Cicarella: Sure. I mean, my first impression is, if it's not broke, don't fix it. But every day, we could get better. You know, as as a state, as an individual, a process, we could always get better. So we should look at ways to do that. But you know.

Mike Hydeck: Does that involve legislation, do you think? Or does that involve when you say, look at ways, what should happen? Should there be a study? Should there be legislation? Should there be a caucus of some sort?

Paul Cicarella: I do not believe there should be legislation. I don't. Again, sometimes when we create legislation, instead of being a one page bill to address something or tweak what needs to be tweaked, it turns into 100 pages, and all of those pages may have unintended consequences, and we saw that just recently. We had the bill proposed about the summer camps and day programs with municipalities. And again, we want to make sure the kids are safe. Background checks do make sense. A lot of the people that work in these summer camps are children under 18, all right, so if they're over 18, get a background check. But the bill was thick. The bill had a lot of things that would have put these day camps, summer programs out of business. That is a problem.

Mike Hydeck: And that could take on a different thing altogether for the city itself, right? So moving forward, how does that get regulated, if there are. Because we know abusers just aren't over 18. So if you go back to the child camp situation, how does that get taken care of?

Paul Cicarella: Sure, and again, it doesn't. The access to information for minors, children under 18, it's sealed. You wouldn't be able to see that. But for adults, we should have proper measures and reasonable measures to make sure our children are with adults that are safe and don't have records or history of this abuse. But it wasn't just background checks. There were so many other regulations that all of the municipalities spoke out and said, If this happens, we will not have any of these camps.

Mike Hydeck: It's too onerous.

Paul Cicarella: Too onerous, too expensive.

Mike Hydeck: So moving forward, do you see either of these issues being brought up again, whether it's the child ad, excuse me, the summer camps, or the other issue we're talking about?

Paul Cicarella: So the summer camp legislation did pass out of the Senate. It's going to go to go to the House, and I hope they take a really close look at that because we need to listen to our municipalities. If the majority is saying no, there's a reason, right? And we have to listen to the majority. And that's how I legislate. That's how everyone should legislate. Listen the majority, do as much good as you could, and I don't think that legislation achieves that in any way.

Mike Hydeck: Senator Cicarella, we appreciate your time. Thanks for joining us on Face the Facts.

Paul Cicarella: Thank you.