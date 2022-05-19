Families Can Begin Applying on June 1 for New Child Rebate

Eligible families can begin applying next month for Connecticut’s new one-year child tax rebate program that’s included in the newly revised state budget, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday.

Rebates of up to $250 per child are expected to be issued in late August. The rebates will be provided for up to three children per family.

While any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child under the age of 18 on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible for the rebate, the amounts are dictated by income.

To receive the maximum amount, the income threshold is $100,000 or less for those single or married filing separately; $169,000 or less for those filing as head of household; and $200,000 for those married filing jointly.

Those with higher incomes may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate.

The Department of Revenue Services will accept applications from June 1 through July 31. Families can apply online on the DRS website and click on the “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate” icon.

DRS is reaching out this week about the program to more than 300,000 households in the state that may meet the eligibility requirements.