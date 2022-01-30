politics

Former State House Minority Leader Themis Klarides Shifts to Challenge Blumenthal for Senate Seat

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut’s former state House minority leader is shifting her focus from the governor’s race to challenge U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Themis Klarides announced Sunday she is seeking the Republican nomination to run against Blumenthal, a Democrat seeking his third term, multiple outlets reported.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The 56-year-old Klarides led the GOP minority caucus in the state House from 2015 and 2021 and currently works as an attorney.

“As I’ve traveled the state for the last eight months, voters have shared their frustration with a dysfunctional, do-nothing federal government that values rigid partisanship and political gamesmanship above the hard work and compromise required to solve the many problems facing our country,” Klarides said in her announcement.

Politics

legislative session 4 hours ago

Face the Facts: What Could be Addressed in the Next Legislative Session

Connecticut jobs 4 hours ago

Face the Facts: Getting More People Into Connecticut's Open Manufacturing Jobs

Klarides had recently filed documents with state election regulators to face Democrat Ned Lamont. On Jan. 19, businessperson Bob Stefanowski, who ran unsuccessfully against Lamont in 2018, announced he is running again and is spending at least $10 million of his own money. Lamont spent more than $12 million of his own money on the 2018 campaign.

The 75-year-old Blumenthal was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He has $6.9 million on hand for his reelection campaign, the New Haven Register reported.

“My focus is on doing my job and working for the people of Connecticut,” Blumenthal told the newspaper. “There will be plenty of time for political campaigns later in the year.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

politicsUS SenateThemis Klarides
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us