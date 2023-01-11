‘Not Welcomed Here': NY GOP Leaders Call for George Santos to Resign

Virtually the entire Republican leadership of New York's Nassau County called on Rep. George Santos to resign from Congress, saying he was "disgraced" and needed to step aside.

Santos represents New York's 3rd District, which includes most of the county, and the call Wednesday from the leadership of his own party is the strongest yet against the embattled freshman.

"George Santos' campaign last year, was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication," Nassau County GOP Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo, Jr. said, while being joined by roughly two dozen GOP elected officials. " He deceived the voters of the 3rd Congressional District. He deceived the members of the Nassau County Republican Committee, elected officials, his colleagues, candidates, his opponents and even some of the media."

In recent weeks, Santos has admitted to lying about his educational background, his work experience and his investments -- and he faces an even longer list of alleged fabrications he has not yet acknowledged or refuted.

"His lies were not mere fibs," Cairo went on to say. "He disgraced the House of Representatives. In particular, his fabrications went too far, many groups were hurt --specifically, I look at those families who were touched by the horrors of the Holocaust." (Santos also allegedly lied about his grandparents surviving the Holocaust.)

Cairo went on to call for Santos' "immediate resignation" saying that the disgraced congressman is not welcomed at GOP headquarters in Nassau County.

"He has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service, nor as an elected official," Cairo said. "He is not welcomed here at republican headquarters, for meetings or any other events...we do not consider him one of our congress people. Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling him for his immediate resignation."

Republican donors say they were "duped" by Santos; Democrats have already filed ethics complaints against him.

Supervisor for the Town of North Hempstead Jennifer DeSena was one Republican who felt she was deceived by Santos.

"The lies George Santos told are too numerous to count," DeSena said. "He lied to me personally while he sought my endorsement. While I am offended and disgusted at his deceit, my true concern is for the residents of the 3rd Congressional District. He's betrayed the public's trust."

Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald X. Clavin, Jr. went on to call Santos "a joke" who has united the country in their opposition towards him.

"He's a national joke. He's an international joke, but this joke's gotta go," Clavin said.

Congressman George Santos “duped” wealthy donors to contribute to his campaign. The lies helped his 2022 political groups raise nearly $3 million. CNBC's political finance reporter Brian Schwartz joins NBC New York to talk about the story.

Following the Nassau County GOP leaders' press conference, the Conservative Party of New York State also issued a statement calling on Santos to resign.

"The New York State Conservative Party stands with Nassau County Republicans in calling on newly elected Rep. George Santos to resign. Mr. Santos’s profound use of mistruths as a candidate morally disqualifies him from serving in public office and exposes him to potential legal action, seriously compromising his ability to represent his constituents," the statement reads in part.

Earlier Wednesday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy gave a very pointed "no" when asked by reporters if Santos would be assigned to any of the House's key committees.

Meanwhile, minutes after Nassau County GOP leaders call for his resignation, Santos told a group of reporters in Washington, DC he will not resign.

"I will not. I will not," he said.

Santos later took to Twitter to double-down on his stance.

"I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living," Santos tweeted. "I will NOT resign!"

I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living.



I will NOT resign! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 11, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Santos seemingly taunted CNN senior political commentator and former congressman Adam Kinzinger to go on the network and "cry about it" when Kinzinger told him to "resign now."

Were Santos to resign, Gov. Kathy Hochul would have 10 days to call a special election to replace him, which would have to be held between 70 to 80 days from the date of that proclamation.

