GOP Leader Says He Doubts Tolls Can Pass the Legislature

The Republican leader of the Connecticut Senate said Monday he doubts a transportation bill that includes tolls can be passed in the General Assembly, despite optimism expressed by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano of North Haven told reporters that tolls have been “talked about forever” at the state Capitol and a bill still isn’t ready for a vote. Lamont and supportive legislative Democrats are hoping to finally pass a transportation plan with truck-only bridge tolls before the General Assembly convenes its regular session on Feb. 5.

“I don’t know why we’re wasting more and more time,” Fasano said. “They need to stop pretending they can pull the deal off because they can’t. And they need to be honest with the public and say we’re done. We tried. It was a good shot. But let’s now move to what’s real and let’s get this transportation fixed. That’s what has to be done. ”

Fasano contends a GOP transportation proposal, which involves spending $1.5 billion in state budget reserves to help reduce more expensive borrowing costs, but no tolls, is a better solution.

Democrats took issue with Fasano’s claims there aren’t enough votes to pass a transportation bill that includes tolls.

“When Senator (Martin) Looney said the Senate Democratic caucus had a contingent consensus of 18 votes on a transportation plan with tolling only on large trucks with four axels or more, he meant it,” said Kevin Coughlin, the Senate president’s spokesman. “We would appreciate if Senator Fasano would stick to leading his 14-member caucus.”

No date has been set yet for a special session.

