connecticut politics

Gov. Lamont Announces Plans for Special Session to Address Transportation Plan

NBC Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont and the Senate and House Democrats have announced a plan for a special session next month.

The special legislative session is expected to address a bonding bill and a long-term plan for the state's transportation infrastructure, according to a statement from Lamont.

"We are committed to investing in transportation without recklessly raiding the rainy day fund, which will only lead to increased taxes and drastic cuts to education, municipal aid, and other vital state programs and services in the future," Lamont said in a statement.

Local

Hamden 29 mins ago

Hamden Police Increase Patrols After Recent Shootings

investigation 10 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

"Through the Democratic transportation plan, we will not only strengthen our economy but shorten daily commutes and protect the financial future of the state," the statement continued.

The special legislative session will take place in early January 2020.

This article tagged under:

connecticut politics
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us