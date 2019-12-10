Gov. Lamont Announces Plans for Special Session to Address Transportation Plan

Governor Ned Lamont and the Senate and House Democrats have announced a plan for a special session next month.

The special legislative session is expected to address a bonding bill and a long-term plan for the state's transportation infrastructure, according to a statement from Lamont.

"We are committed to investing in transportation without recklessly raiding the rainy day fund, which will only lead to increased taxes and drastic cuts to education, municipal aid, and other vital state programs and services in the future," Lamont said in a statement.

"Through the Democratic transportation plan, we will not only strengthen our economy but shorten daily commutes and protect the financial future of the state," the statement continued.

The special legislative session will take place in early January 2020.