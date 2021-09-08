Gov. Lamont, Speaker Pelosi to Highlight Biden Child Tax Credit This Afternoon

Governor Ned Lamont, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Congressman John B. Larson are highlighting the Biden Child Tax Credit on Wednesday afternoon.

The Biden Child Tax Credit was approved earlier this year as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

"The American Rescue Plan increased the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children over the age of six and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six, and raised the age limit from 16 to 17," officials said.

Working families who make up to $150,000 per couple or $112,500 for families with a single parent qualify.

The tax relief will be given automatically for qualified people who have filed tax returns for 2019 and 2020 or qualified people who signed up to get a stimulus check from the IRS.

The tax credit is given in monthly payments from July through the end of 2021. For every child ages 6-17, families will get $250 each month. For every child under 6, $300 will be given monthly.

The event is set to begin at 3 p.m.