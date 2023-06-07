Governor signs early voting into law in Connecticut

Governor Lamont has signed a law creating an early voting system in Connecticut.

The legislation, known as Public Act 23-5, will impact general elections, special elections and primaries in the state. It was passed in the Senate on June 1 with a 27 to 7 vote, and it passed in the House of Representatives with a 107 to 35 vote.

Connecticut was just one of four states that didn't allow in-person voting, but with this bill, that has changed. Now, Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire are the only states that don't permit early voting.

The bill gives Connecticut voters 14 days to cast their general election ballots early and in-person. Every town in the state will now be required to establish at least one early voting location beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

It also allows seven early voting days for most primaries and four for presidential primaries and special elections.

There are 46 other states that already have early voting and I'm glad that Connecticut is finally joining them and giving our voters this option.



This will help improve the ability of voters to cast their ballots and enable more people to participate in our democracy. 🗳️ — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 7, 2023

“In today’s economy, it is not realistic to expect every eligible voter to travel in person to one specific location during a limited set of hours on a Tuesday to cast their ballot. Nearly every other state in our country has early voting, and I am glad that Connecticut is finally joining them," Lamont said in a statement.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said that many people in the state don't have the privilege of taking time off work, and this bill will make it easier for everyone to vote.