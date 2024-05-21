Decision 2024

Hayes and Logan poised for high stakes rematch in the 5th District

By Mike Savino

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S Rep. Jahana Hayes will face a familiar face as she seeks a fourth term representing the state’s 5th Congressional District in Congress.

The Democrat seems headed for a rematch against Republican George Logan, a challenger she beat by only 0.8 percentage points in 2022.

Experts think that close race sets up another hotly contested election this time.

“This is one district that could make a difference in which party controls the Congress,” Sacred Heart Political Science Professor Gary Heart said.

Logan picked up the Republican endorsement Monday, a week after Democrats endorsed Hayes for re-election. Both are expected to lock up their party’s nomination.

Hayes said Tuesday that she hopes to make even more of a distinction between herself and Logan this time. That includes focusing on some of Logan’s votes during his two terms in the state Senate – including opposing a gun control bill.

“It's not just his track record, he has a voting record that people in this district need to know about,” Hayes said.  

Hayes, a former teacher of the year, also said she will continue her support for public addiction and help for low-income families.

Logan, meanwhile, hopes voters are unhappy with the direction of the country under Democratic President Joe Biden.  

“I believe folks want to see a change and a difference in Washington and we can be a part of that solution,” he said.

He was especially critical of Biden’s handling of the economy and of immigration policy at the southern border.

Hayes is similarly hoping to force Logan to take a stance on former President Donald Trump now that he’s once again at the top of ticket.

Rose said that’s no surprising, given both Biden and Trump have low approval ratings in Connecticut.

“Both of those candidates, Biden and Trump, are not terribly popular in Connecticut,” he said.

Only five Congressional races were closer in 2022 than the 5th Congressional District. With control of Congress up in the air – Republicans hold just a four-seat majority – both party’s are expected to make this race a priority.

 “There's going to be a lot of interest in this rate, no doubt,” Southern CT State University Political Science Professor Jonathan Wharton said.

Hayes has already raised nearly $1.9 million, according to federal election filings, while Logan has $1.13 million in donations so far.  

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
