open enrollment

Health Insurance Enrollment Ends Saturday

If you haven't enrolled yet, there's an important deadline coming up.

By Christine Stuart

NBC Universal, Inc.

The COVID 19 pandemic has shined a light on our health care system. It’s also contributed to a seven percent increase in enrollment in Connecticut's health insurance exchange.

And if you haven’t enrolled yet, there’s an important deadline coming up.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

“We have 110,960 enrollees this year which is 7 percent above where we were at this point and time last year,” Caroline Lee Ruwet, director of marketing for Access Health CT, said. 

Ruwet said more than 110,000 Connecticut residents have already signed up for plans through Access Health CT.

Local

peak infections 4 mins ago

Q&A: Is CT Nearing or Hitting the Peak of its Current COVID-19 Surge?

Jahana Hayes 1 hour ago

Rep. Jahana Hayes Tests Positive For COVID-19 a Second Time

“Enrollment is brisk and that is in large part due to the pandemic. We never before had realized the importance of public health as much as we’re seeing it right now,” Ruwet said.

Access Health is the only place to purchase health insurance and qualify for a federal subsidy to lower the cost of your monthly premium.

“There’s 11,000 people who are newly eligible for financial help,” Ruwet said.

That’s thanks to $85 million from the American Rescue Plan.

“People are losing their jobs, losing their employment, losing their health coverage and having to come access these services which are important for people and necessary for individuals,” Luis Irizarry of the Community Renewal Team said.

Irizarry, who helps sign people up for Access Health, said enrollment has been brisk.

“We just hand out pamphlets, we go door-to-door, and just handing out information to individuals who are hard to reach, who probably don’t have access to the internet,” Irizarry said.

“You can get a reasonable plan for a low cost,” he added. 

Anyone looking to enroll in coverage must do so online by going to their website, by phone or in-person by midnight Saturday.

“Open enrollment ends tomorrow at midnight. So January 15 at midnight. There are a lot of opportunities to shop, compare and enroll if you haven’t done so already,” Ruwet said.

The call center will be open until 8 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday. The number is 855-805-4325.

This article tagged under:

open enrollmentconnecticut healthcareaccess health ctaffordable healthcare
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us