House Republican Leader Themis Klarides Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides has announced she will not seek re-election this year.

Klarides was elected in 1998 and said it was a combination of professional and personal reasons that led her to not seek re-election for a 12th term in the General Assembly. It was a decision she agonized over for months, she added.

"This is truly a citizen legislature and we are blessed to serve those that bestow their trust in us. I have tried to live up to those expectations every day for the last 22 years," Klarides said.

She added, "this is the end of an extremely fulfilling and challenging chapter in my life, but anyone who nows me understands that my commitment to public service is ongoing."

Klarides said she will continue to work with her colleagues for the rest of her term in office to get the state back up and running.