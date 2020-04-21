Themis Klarides

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election

connecticut state capitol
NBCConnecticut.com

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides has announced she will not seek re-election this year.

Klarides was elected in 1998 and said it was a combination of professional and personal reasons that led her to not seek re-election for a 12th term in the General Assembly. It was a decision she agonized over for months, she added.

"This is truly a citizen legislature and we are blessed to serve those that bestow their trust in us. I have tried to live up to those expectations every day for the last 22 years," Klarides said.

Local

Monroe 16 mins ago

Victorinox Swiss Army Furloughs 54 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

New London 34 mins ago

Fake Home COVID-19 Test Kits Seized From New London Store

She added, "this is the end of an extremely fulfilling and challenging chapter in my life, but anyone who nows me understands that my commitment to public service is ongoing."

Klarides said she will continue to work with her colleagues for the rest of her term in office to get the state back up and running.

This article tagged under:

Themis Klaridesconnecticut politicshouse republican leader
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us