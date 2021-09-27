executive powers

House Votes to Extend Lamont's Emergency Executive Powers, Now Onto Senate

The Connecticut House of Representatives has voted to extend Gov. Ned Lamont's emergency executive powers until February.

The vote was 80-60. Now, the measure heads to the Senate.

The governor wants his powers extended through February 15, 2022. That is nearly two years since the first declaration of public health and civil preparedness emergencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Connecticut statutes require the state legislature to approve the renewal of those executive powers.

Ten Democratic lawmakers joined Republicans in voting against an extension. The Senate is expected to debate the measure Tuesday.

