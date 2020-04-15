Indiana

Indiana Congressman Says He’s Willing to Let More Americans Die to Save Economy

Favoring the economy over Americans' health "is the lesser of two evils," U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth said

In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Indiana, speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing with Mark Zuckerberg in Washington, D.C.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Reopening the economy is preferable to preventing a new wave of coronavirus deaths, an Indiana congressman said Tuesday.

"It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils," U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Indiana, told radio station WIBC-FM. "It is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these two evils and we intend to move forward that direction."

Hollingsworth said Tuesday he's also willing to push the good life over a longer life.

"We are going to have to look Americans in the eye and say, 'We are making the best decisions for the most Americans possible,' and the answer to that to get Americans back to work, to get Americans back to their businesses," he said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

