Jahana Hayes and George Logan Debate in 5th District Race

Outside the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury on Tuesday, supporters of Jahana Hayes and George Logan rallied as the candidates for the state’s 5th Congressional District headed inside to face off in a debate.

Hayes is fighting for a third term and argues she’s been working hard for people of this district.

“I support a women’s right to choose full stop,” Hayes said.

Representative Hayes said she supports codifying Roe and creating abortion rights on a national level. Logan was later asked if he does, too.

“The Supreme Court has made a ruling. They left it up to the states. I'm going to abide by the ruling from the Supreme Court. I don't believe Congress constitutionally speaking has the ability to do that,” Logan said.

Logan has said he backs abortion rights with some conditions and is not in favor of a national ban.

Besides abortion, candidates went back and forth on issues including crime, Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the economy.

“We need to focus our efforts in Washington on making the economy stronger,” Logan said.

Logan believes not enough is being done to tackle big issues and it’s time for a change. He believes the country needs more energy development and that excessive government spending is making it less affordable for people.

But Hayes counters that government programs will help build infrastructure, cut prescription drug costs and were necessary to deal with COVID-19.

“We made quick decisions in the moment to stop people from dying and to stabilize communities. That's how I respond to that. And now we are reacting to what is happening as we've come out of this pandemic,” Hayes said.

Some political forecasts call the race this year a toss up and there’s a lot of money pouring in.

Republicans haven’t held the seat since Nancy Johnson, 15 years ago.

“She, too, had a winning combination by being fiscally responsible, but socially in the center,” said Scott McLean, Quinnipiac University political science professor.

McLean points out Logan seems to be following a similar plan. While it might have worked years ago, the professor notes the district has been trending more democratic.

Another debate – which could be the final one – is planned for Thursday.